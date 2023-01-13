Patriots seemingly getting close to finalizing Jerod Mayo contract extension

The New England Patriots made a surprise press release on Thursday night. The organization announced that it would be looking for a new offensive coordinator while also trying to sign linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to a contract extension.

The first of those two processes will kick off next week, while the second is already underway — and not just that: it appears the Patriots are indeed closing in on signing Mayo to a new deal.

According to a report by the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, the two sides are still working through “some details” in regards to the extension but that it is “getting closer.” Additionally, Jeff Howe of the Athletic tweeted on Thursday that the chances of the extension getting done are “very high” unless a head-coaching opportunity arises elsewhere.

Two teams have requested interviews with the 36-year-old so far. The Cincinnati Bengals want him for their defensive coordinator position, while the Carolina Panthers are planning to look into him as a potential head coach.

What exactly Mayo’s new deal will look like remains to be seen, but it will likely not just come with a pay-bump but also a promotion. For what it is worth, Mayo did decline to be named co-defensive coordinator last offseason before being moved from inside linebackers coach to linebackers coach.

Could he be named coordinator outright this time around (and not share the title with fellow assistant coach Steve Belichick)? Or could he receive a different title such as assistant head coach?

Those questions have yet to be answered, but it certainly looks like New England is trying its best to keep Mayo in the fold for the long term.