New England Patriots links 1/13/23 - OC-DC search: Mayo on top? Super Wild-Card Weekend awaits

TEAM TALK
- Press Release: Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator.
- Evan Lazar says linebackers coach Jerod Mayo isn’t going anywhere, and changes are coming on offense.
- Evan Lazar considers five potential candidates for Patriots offensive coordinator.
- Patriots announce WR Jakobi Meyers was named 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.
- Transaction: Patriots sign former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a future contract.
- Highlights: NFL Network’s top 10 Patriots plays from 2022 season. (4.11 min. video) /Watch this. : )
- Patriots Catch-22 podcast: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss studs and duds from the 2022 season, rank the OC candidates, and top positional needs. (75 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Offseason outlook, Robert Kraft/Bill Belichick report, Wild Card Weekend picks. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth presents his 10-point plan for the Patriots’ offseason: Overview.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) 2022 Patriots season post mortem. Changes are coming.
- Mark Daniels calls this the most bizarre Patriots season in the Bill Belichick era.
- Chris Mason highlights Jabrill Peppers as he reflects on ‘dope’ first season with the Patriots.
- Phil Perry takes a look at how critical it is keeping Jakobi Meyers and what might it take.
- Meghan Ottolini believes Jakobi Meyers is worth the price.
- Dakota Randall relays Kendrick Bourne on his relationship with Bill Belichick: ‘He’s open and honest about everything’.
- Chris Mason finds Marcus Jones isn’t taking victory laps after his terrific rookie season.
- Mike Reiss talks about the search for a new OC after the Patriots offense dipped notably in several key categories from 2021 to 2022 after Josh McDaniels left.
- Mark Daniels tells us everything we need to know about Patriots hiring a new offensive coordinator.
- Andrew Callahan writes about the unprecedented statement on Jerod Mayo and the offensive coordinator search.
- Andy Hart says if fans wanted change, the Patriots just announced they are getting it in a big way.
- Jerry Thornton offers his own thoughts: “What’s surprising about this announcement isn’t so much what the announcement is announcing; it’s the fact there is even an announcement.”
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: Additional reported context on the situation.
- Andrew Callahan thumbnails seven OC candidates to watch in Bill Belichick’s coaching search.
- Khari Thompson names three likely candidates for the Pats new offensive coordinator.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub guest Albert Breer offers two outside the box OC candidates for the Patriots: Chad O’Shea and Zac Robinson.
- Zack Cox explores what the Patriots’ unprecedented statement means for Jerod Mayo’s role in 2023.
- Sara Marshall (Musketfire) Did the Patriots just reveal their Belichick succession plan?
- Matt Dolloff warns the Patriots are in danger of losing coaches on offense, too.
- Michael Hurley explains why he thinks Robert Kraft fingerprints are all over the Pats’ recent public statement.
- Mike Kadlick thinks that from the looks of it, Robert Kraft is done with the way Bill has run his team since the departure of Tom Brady.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots assistant Nick Caley has reportedly emerged as a ‘name to watch’ for several vacancies of offensive coaching staffs throughout the NFL.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: What will Pats do with Matt Patricia; Plus: Why the Patriots’ top draft need is obvious.
- Michael Hurley makes his Super Wild Card Weekend picks: Tom Brady beating the Cowboys would be very, very funny.
- Matt Vautour shares his NFL best bets and picks against the spread for Wild Card Weekend.
- Pats Chat podcast: Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley react to the Pats’ announcement about extending Jerod Mayo and their search for an offensive coordinator. (70 min.)
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran, Phil Perry and Matt Cassel discuss what New England should be looking for in its next offensive coordinator. (38 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (The Ringer) The NFL Wild-Card round entrance survey: Which team should you trust most this weekend? Which QB will have the best game? And which coach has the most at stake? That and more.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL wild-card round playoff game picks, schedule, odds, injuries.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The NFL playoffs are showcasing the post-Brady AFC quarterback arms race.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL playoff bracket projection: Bills top Eagles in Super Bowl LVII as we predict every postseason game.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Super Wild Card Weekend picks: Cowboys finally beat Tom Brady; Giants exact revenge on Vikings.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Super Wild Card Weekend bracket, matchups, picks, reasons to root for each postseason team.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Super Wild Card Weekend NFL game picks: Chargers defeat Jaguars; Cowboys oust Tom Brady’s Bucs
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) NFL Wild-Card round playoff picks against the spread.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking top 14 potential Super Bowl matchups.
- Andrew Crane (NY Post) The Patriots weirdly just let everyone in on their plans.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams’ primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2022 regular season. No. 26 Mac Jones.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: How Aaron Rodgers’ future decision affects the Packers’ bottom line.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB.
- Zachary Espinoza (FlurrySports) Worst open NFL coaching jobs.
- Tony Barron (ESPN) Cold takes: 2022 NFL season predictions gone wrong.
