While it appears likely that Jerod Mayo will not leave the New England Patriots this offseason, another member of their coaching staff is now drawing some interest. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets have their eyes on tight ends coach Nick Caley.

The Patriots’ division rivals have requested an interview with Caley for their vacant offensive coordinator position. He will talk to them this coming week.

The longest-tenured member of the Patriots’ offensive staff, Caley originally joined the organization as an offensive assistant in 2015. Two years later, he took over as tight ends coach — a position he has held ever since.

Despite his experience in the system, the team opted not to promote Caley following the departure of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels last offseason. New England instead opted for a collaborative effort led by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, an experiment that did not yield the desired results and is now apparently leading to sweeping changes.

Whether or not those would also affect Caley is not known. With his contract expiring, however, there appears to be a realistic chance that he will not re-sign and take his talents elsewhere in 2023.

The Jets are one potential landing spot for the 39-year-old, but not the only one. The Houston Texans, who themselves have an opening at offensive coordinator after firing their head coach, are also seen as a candidate to bring Caley on board.