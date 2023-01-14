 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pats Pulpit Debates: What is your favorite Patriots playoff memory?

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new
NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LI - Falcons v Patriots

Welcome to Pats Pulpit Debates, our series where we will discuss some of the biggest questions surrounding the New England Patriots.

Today’s topic of debate: What is your favorite Patriots playoff memory?

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...