Jerod Mayo not leaving the New England Patriots this offseason seems increasingly likely. After already turning down one interview opportunity this week, he has now also declined a second: the 36-year-old will not speak with the Carolina Panthers about their vacant head coach position, as first reported by NBC Boston’s Phil Perry.

The news comes one day after Mayo informed the Cleveland Browns that he would not be interviewing with them. Cleveland requested to talk to him about their open defensive coordinator position.

Mayo turning down an opportunity to interview for a head-coaching gig is noteworthy, especially in light of his recently announced contract negotiations with the Patriots. While no extension between the two parties has been signed yet, all signs are pointing in that direction.

This begs the question: What will the Patriots be offering him?

Based on his decision not to speak with the Browns and especially Panthers, it appears the possible compensation — both monetarily and position-wise — could be significant. The plot is very much thickening on that front, with today’s news the latest shoe to drop.

Mayo staying put would obviously be good news for an organization likely overhauling its operation on the offensive side of the ball for a second straight year. Keeping him in the fold regardless of eventual role or responsibility would ensure a level of stability on defense. Mayo, after all, has been on the team’s staff since 2019 and serves as a de facto coordinator on the defensive side of the ball alongside fellow assistant coach Steve Belichick.

The former Patriots linebacker, who won a Super Bowl and appeared in 111 regular season and playoff games between 2008 and 2015, originally joined the team’s staff in 2019 despite no prior coaching experience. He initially served as inside linebackers coach (2019-21) before moving to linebackers coach last year.