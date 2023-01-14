 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should be rooting for on Super Wild Card Saturday

The NFL playoffs are here, and here’s our rooting guide for Saturday’s slate of games.

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots will no participate in this year’s NFL playoffs, but we will nonetheless keep a close eye on the tournament.

The action starts on Saturday, with two games — one in each conference — on the menu. And even with the Patriots already watching from home, we are here to help you find a team to root for.

With that said, welcome to our first playoff Patriots Rooting Guide of 2023. Check out the odds for this weekend’s games courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

4:30 p.m. ET

(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers: Go Niners! Not only would a San Francisco win in this game add to one of the more unusual quarterback stories in recent memory — Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy leading his team to the No. 2 seed in the conference — it also would have some indirect impact on the Patriots. The 49ers’ first-round pick in 2023, after all, resides in the AFC: Denver acquired it through Miami. The better San Francisco this year, he worse that pick (and presumably player) for an upcoming New England opponent. | FOX, fuboTV

8:15 p.m. ET

(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars: Go Chargers! There really is no real reason to root for one team over the other here. But root we must, and so we go with L.A. based on three factors: 1.) Pushing down the draft capital for a 2023 New England opponent; 2.) The Chargers seemingly having a better chance of surviving the AFC; 3.) Having a slightly higher number of ex-Patriots on the roster. | NBC, fuboTV

