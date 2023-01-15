Kliff Kingsbury can probably be scratched from the list of Patriots offensive coordinator candidates

In an unprecedented move, the New England Patriots announced earlier this week that they would begin interviews to hire a new offensive coordinator soon. There are several suitable names for the team to consider, but it appears one of them can be scratched from the list: former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

According to a report by FOX’s Peter Schrager, Kingsbury has told inquiring teams that he is not interested in pursuing a coordinator position at the moment.

The 43-year-old has apparently booked a one-way ticket to Thailand and plans to spend some time there, rather than immediately returning to the NFL. This is a confirmation of sorts of prior speculation that Kingsbury might be taking the year off in 2023.

The Cardinals’ head coach between 2019 and 2022, Kingsbury was let go by the organization earlier this month following a 4-13 season — just one year after signing a massive-six year contract extension. The club deciding to move in a different direction put Kingsbury’s name on the coaching market as one of the potential targets for the Patriots.

New England pursuing him would have made some sense. Not only has he had success as a coordinator and offensive play-caller before, Kingsbury also has a history with the Patriots: back when he was still playing quarterback, he entered the NFL as a sixth-round selection by the team in 2003. While he lasted only 16 months and saw no in-game action, he has some experience working in a Bill Belichick-led system.

While Kingsbury might at one point rejoin his former club, a reunion does not appear to be in the cards for the time being.