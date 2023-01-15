Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should be rooting for on Wild Card Sunday

The New England Patriots will no participate in this year’s NFL playoffs, but we will nonetheless keep a close eye on the tournament.

The action continues on Sunday, with three games — two in the AFC and one NFC contest — on the menu. And even with the Patriots already watching from home, we are here to help you find a team to root for.

Welcome to our second playoff Patriots Rooting Guide of 2023.

1 p.m. ET

(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills: Go... Bills? Two AFC East rivals going against one another? That’s a lose-lose situation from a Patriots perspective, but since we need a team to root for let’s go with Buffalo. Not only are the Bills still without a Super Bowl, they are also rallying around safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed in Week 17. A Buffalo run, if only for one week, would be a neat story. | CBS, fuboTV

4:30 p.m. ET

(6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings: Go Vikings! One team has zero championships, the other has four with two of them coming against the Patriots. We’ll be rooting for the team that has not yet beat New England on the game’s biggest stage, thank you very much. | FOX, fuboTV

8:15 p.m. ET

(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals: Go Bengals! The Patriots-Ravens rivalry is not what it once was, but that does not erase several years of full-on hatred between the two organizations. As a result, the reigning AFC champions are our pick here. They also have ex-Pat Ted Karras on their roster, which is a plus. | NBC, fuboTV

Who will win those three games, though? That remains to be seen, but here are our staff’s picks:

