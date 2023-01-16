 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 1/16/23 - Wild Card Weekend fallout; Figuring the Pats’ path forward

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Mac hands off to Rhamondre
  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Who will Belichick consider as he begins search for Patriots’ OC; Mayo’s future; Pick No 14; More. /Good info here.
  • Mike Reiss cleans out the Patriots notebook with a mix of looking ahead to 2023, while also revisiting the 35-23 loss to Bills in the season finale. /Good read, reasonable takes.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: The 2023 offseason begins now.
  • Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Why the Patriots were proactive with Jerod Mayo
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ Awards!
  • Karen Guregian suggests 5 fixes for the Patriots in 2023: No. 1 — Commit to an offensive system.
  • Zack Cox addresses 8 burning questions facing Patriots this offseason. 1. Who will be the new offensive coordinator? 2. What will Jerod Mayo’s role be? 3. Is Mac Jones the guy?
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 3 moves to get the Patriots back to the Super Bowl1. Find a legitimate play-caller.
  • Adam London relays ESPN+ analyst Aaron Schultz predicting “The Patriots will try to resuscitate their offense by bringing back Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.” /Guess that’s why he makes the big bucks [insert eye-roll here].
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 2022 should be a huge wake up call for the Patriots, a team who lacks an identity.
  • Phil Perry issues his Report Card: Year-end grades for the 2022 Patriots.
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Why Mac Jones is (or isn’t) the Patriots quarterback of the future.
  • Zack Cox tells us which Patriots players also received 2022 NFL All-Pro votes.
  • Conor Roche thumbnails 9 possible candidates for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator vacancy, including some with prior ties and some who could offer a fresh insight.
  • Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: Why Bill O’Brien ‘not gung-ho’ about OC job.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Playoff bound free agents the Patriots can target in ’23.

