New England Patriots links 1/16/23 - Wild Card Weekend fallout; Figuring the Pats’ path forward

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault reports Marcus Jones being named AP First Team All-Pro punt returner.
- Patriots All Access: Season recap; More. (19 min.)
- Highlights: Looking back at Marcus Jones’ rookie season. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered emergency podcast on Jerod Mayo, offensive coordinator search news. (11.26 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Who will Belichick consider as he begins search for Patriots’ OC; Mayo’s future; Pick No 14; More. /Good info here.
- Mike Reiss cleans out the Patriots notebook with a mix of looking ahead to 2023, while also revisiting the 35-23 loss to Bills in the season finale. /Good read, reasonable takes.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: The 2023 offseason begins now.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Why the Patriots were proactive with Jerod Mayo
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ Awards!
- Karen Guregian suggests 5 fixes for the Patriots in 2023: No. 1 — Commit to an offensive system.
- Zack Cox addresses 8 burning questions facing Patriots this offseason. 1. Who will be the new offensive coordinator? 2. What will Jerod Mayo’s role be? 3. Is Mac Jones the guy?
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 3 moves to get the Patriots back to the Super Bowl1. Find a legitimate play-caller.
- Adam London relays ESPN+ analyst Aaron Schultz predicting “The Patriots will try to resuscitate their offense by bringing back Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.” /Guess that’s why he makes the big bucks [insert eye-roll here].
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 2022 should be a huge wake up call for the Patriots, a team who lacks an identity.
- Phil Perry issues his Report Card: Year-end grades for the 2022 Patriots.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Why Mac Jones is (or isn’t) the Patriots quarterback of the future.
- Zack Cox tells us which Patriots players also received 2022 NFL All-Pro votes.
- Conor Roche thumbnails 9 possible candidates for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator vacancy, including some with prior ties and some who could offer a fresh insight.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: Why Bill O’Brien ‘not gung-ho’ about OC job.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Playoff bound free agents the Patriots can target in ’23.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Ian Cummings (ProFootballNetwork) 5 Prospects the New England Patriots could draft from the Shrine Bowl.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, NFL Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing and eliminated playoff teams.
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL Divisional Round schedule announced.
- Mike Tanier (Football Outsiders) Monday Walkthrough: Bills vs. Bills; Bengals survive; Giants leap forward.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) What we learned on Super Wild Card Weekend, Day 1: Trevor Lawrence’s wild comeback, Brock Purdy makes history.
- Conor Orr (SI) Wild-Card Takeaways: Lamar Jackson’s contract now a lose-lose situation; Plus, what we’re hearing on the coaching front with the Cardinals, Panthers, Broncos, Texans and Colts.
- Jim Trotter (NFL.com) NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Who’s up and who’s down from Saturday’s games.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best Wild-Card performances: Giants might have their franchise QB.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) It was always the Jaguars: Saturday night’s wild-card matchup featured two pieces of NFL folklore, the Jaguars’ newfound inevitability, and the Chargers’ unavoidable curse.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Jaguars’ win after trailing 27-0 was NFL’s fifth-biggest comeback.
- Jeanna Kelley (SBNation) Why the Chargers’ collapse against the Jaguars was worse than 28-3. /Heh, she’s a Falcon’s fan.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Bills edge Dolphins, 34-31, advance to AFC Divisional round.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Dolphins’ inexperience rears its head at worst moments vs. Bills, but foundation’s there for more playoff runs.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Where do Geno Smith and the Seahawks go from here?
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Anatomy of a play: Kirk Cousins’ game-ending fourth-down throw wasn’t his fault. /Psst... it was.
- Mike Petraglia (TouchdowWire) Anatomy of a Bengals miracle: Game-changing play by Logan Wilson and Sam Hubbard was just part of story.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) John Harbaugh explains perplexing clock mismanagement in final moments of Ravens loss to Bengals. ‘It’s a classic case of overthinking the situation.’
- Staff (Football Zebras) AFC Wild Card playoff liveblog: Chargers at Jaguars - Dolphins at Bills - Ravens at Bengals.
- Staff (Football Zebras) NFC Wild Card playoff liveblog: Seahawks at 49ers - Giants at Vikings.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady is one playoff win from having as many as any franchise, other than the Patriots.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) Raiders to aggressively pursue Tom Brady, believe QB can be ‘program changer’ after disappointing 2022 season.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) On Lamar Jackson’s contract, all options are on the table for Ravens.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Kliff Kingsbury’s lack of interest in other jobs could jeopardize his buyout.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) NFL releases its 10 highest selling player jerseys of 2022 season. Tom Brady 10th.
