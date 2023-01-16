Coming off a disappointing 8-9 campaign, the New England Patriots are already on to 2023. As part of the preparation process for the new season, the expectation is that the club will see some movements on the sidelines: several members of the coaching staff are seen as candidates to either move to different positions, or to leave the club entirely.

Potential Patriots departures

Jerod Mayo (Linebackers coach): Coming off his fourth season on the Patriots’ coaching staff, Jerod Mayo remains one of the hottest young commodities on the market. The 36-year-old, who already did three head-coaching interviews over the last two offseasons, is a name to watch.

Cleveland Browns (Defensive coordinator):

Interview requested (Jan. 9) | Report

Interview declined (Jan. 13) | Report

Carolina Panthers (Head coach):

Interview requested (Jan. 12) | Report

Interview declined (Jan. 14) | Report

Nick Caley (Tight ends coach): A member of the Patriots’ coaching staff since 2015, Caley has worked with the tight end group since 2017. He was seen as a candidate to take over as offensive coordinator following Josh McDaniels’ departure last offseason, but did not get the opportunity.

New York Jets (Offensive coordinator):

Interview requested (Jan. 14) | Report

Interview scheduled (Jan. 17) | Report

Potential Patriots arrivals

TBA