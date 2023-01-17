 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 1/17/23 - Patriots lean in the right direction early

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Josh Uche celebrates
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats coaching staff for next season, surveying wide receiver options.

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Brooke Pryor and Seth Walder (ESPN) NFL playoffs divisional round: Schedule, previews for AFC, NFC.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Wild Card: Joe Burrow on going to Buffalo; Daboll and Pederson on their latest improbable wins.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Super Wild Card weekend overreactions and reality checks.
  • Jimmy Traina (SI) Reviewing the ups and downs of the Wild-Card Weekend Broadcasts; Plus: Giants roast Vikings on social media; NFL fine system is so dumb; More.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The five biggest takeaways from NFL Wild-Card weekend.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of NFL Wild-Card weekend.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Winners and losers from Super Wild Card weekend.
  • Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) After wild-card exit, what’s next for Tom Brady?
  • Conor Orr (SI) Tom Brady deserves privacy to decide his NFL future.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Officials missed an illegal block on Sam Hubbard’s fumble return.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The day after his on-field eruptions, Joey Bosa teed off on officials.
  • Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Report: Bill O’Brien is the primary target for Patriots OC.
  • Mark Cannizzaro (NY Post) Jets’ season doomed by what-ifs. Two of the ‘what-ifs’ involve games vs. the Patriots.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL 2023 head coaching and G.M. change tracker.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores emerges as potential favorite for Cardinals coach.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as GM. ‘Ossenfort just finished his third season with the Titans after spending the previous 15 years with the Patriots.’
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL regular-season attendance hit six-year high in 2022.

