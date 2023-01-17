New England Patriots links 1/17/23 - Patriots lean in the right direction early

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats coaching staff for next season, surveying wide receiver options.
LOCAL LINKS
- Dakota Randall offers a glass-half-full view of the Patriots following the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.
- Tom. E. Curran finds optimism in the Patriots’ early offseason approach.
- Varun (StadiumRant) Where do the Patriots stand in the AFC East?
- Alex Barth continues his 10-point plan for the Patriots’ offseason, Part 1: Find new coordinators - Part 2: Add positional coaches - Part 3: Don’t overthink it at quarterback - Part 4: Internal free agency.
- Karen Guregian’s five fixes for the Pats in 2023: No. 2 - Draft and sign an offensive tackle. Line needs an upgrade.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Why the Patriots should consider trading up in the draft.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) What would it take for Patriots to extend pass-rushing stud Josh Uche?
- 98.5 The Sports Hub relays what Scott Zolak is hearing about the Patriots coaching staff. /Reasonable discussion.
- Mike Kadlick hears reports that the Patriots revamped coaching staff may be starting to take place.
- Jerry Thornton points out how the Giants and Lions success hammers home just how bad the Patriots offensive coaching was.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Twitter mercilessly roasted Joe Judge, following Giants’ big playoff victory.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots offensive coordinator search: What’s next for Matt Patricia?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Wild Card fireworks highlight Patriots’ offensive woes.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots free agency preview: Isaiah Wynn offensive line fate?
- Jon Cirrinone (MusketFire) Patriots can land Bill O’Brien or DeAndre Hopkins, but not both.
- Mike Kadlick says oddsmakers believe New England is the favorite to land Lamar Jackson if he leaves Baltimore.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub highlights Mike Reiss spraying a fire hose on the latest hot take of the Lamar Jackson to the Patriots. “I view that as a long, long, long, long, long shot.” /He was being kind to even answer that.
- Patrick Keefe (StadiumRant) Should the Patriots continue to build around Mac Jones? /Psst... yes.
- Dakota Randall’s NFL Rumors: Do Patriots coaches have vendetta against Mac Jones? /Soap opera stuff.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) James White shuts down Mac Jones critic in social media post.
- Michael Hurley writes how the the 2022 season was a clunky, sloppy, unsatisfactory slog for Tom Brady.
- Ty Anderson passes along a report that at least 4 teams will be involved in the 2023 Tom Brady sweepstakes.
- Alex Reimer notes Al Michaels fired back at his critics after he and Tony Dungy were eviscerated for their performance Saturday night during the Jaguars’ epic comeback win over the Chargers.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Brooke Pryor and Seth Walder (ESPN) NFL playoffs divisional round: Schedule, previews for AFC, NFC.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Wild Card: Joe Burrow on going to Buffalo; Daboll and Pederson on their latest improbable wins.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Super Wild Card weekend overreactions and reality checks.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Reviewing the ups and downs of the Wild-Card Weekend Broadcasts; Plus: Giants roast Vikings on social media; NFL fine system is so dumb; More.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The five biggest takeaways from NFL Wild-Card weekend.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Super Wild Card Weekend winners/losers: Daniel Jones silences haters, while Brandon Staley chokes.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of NFL Wild-Card weekend.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Winners and losers from Super Wild Card weekend.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) After wild-card exit, what’s next for Tom Brady?
- Conor Orr (SI) Tom Brady deserves privacy to decide his NFL future.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Officials missed an illegal block on Sam Hubbard’s fumble return.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The day after his on-field eruptions, Joey Bosa teed off on officials.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Report: Bill O’Brien is the primary target for Patriots OC.
- Mark Cannizzaro (NY Post) Jets’ season doomed by what-ifs. Two of the ‘what-ifs’ involve games vs. the Patriots.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL 2023 head coaching and G.M. change tracker.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores emerges as potential favorite for Cardinals coach.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as GM. ‘Ossenfort just finished his third season with the Titans after spending the previous 15 years with the Patriots.’
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL regular-season attendance hit six-year high in 2022.
Loading comments...