Pats Pulpit Reacts: Who should be the next Patriots offensive coordinator?

While the NFL playoffs are moving into the division round with eight teams left standing, the New England Patriots have already their sights set on 2023. The team is currently trying to build the foundation to bounce back from its 8-9 campaign — a process that includes the search for a new offensive coordinator.

As the Patriots announced last Thursday, they are starting to look into potential candidates this week. While no interviews have been reported yet, and direct links to the organization have not yet been established with any coaches at the NFL and college level, there are several names to keep an eye on.

Among those is apparent frontrunner Bill O’Brien, who already coordinated New England’s offense back in 2011. Others who would make sense for the team include Zac Robinson, Adam Gase or Shane Day; the top in-house option appears to be tight ends coach Nick Caley.

With all of that being said let’s turn to this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. So, who do you want to be the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator?

