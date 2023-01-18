New England Patriots links 1/18/23 - Judge-ing Mac Jones: QB needs new year, new management

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar shares some quick-hit thoughts on every player on the Patriots roster during the 2022 season.
- Mike Dussault reports Demarcus Covington was named as a Senior Bowl defensive coordinator. /Sweet!
- Do Your Job: Patriots practice squad. (6.33 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Wild Card Weekend observations, OC search begins, offseason preview. (2 hours)
- Photos: Best actions shots of the Patriots 2022 season.
- Photos: Best moments of the Patriots 2022 season.
- Michael Hurley writes about two Jones’s and a Judge: Daniel Jones provides picture of why New England shouldn’t give up on Mac Jones just yet. /Good read.
- Alex Barth shares his 10-point plan for the Patriots’ offseason. Part 5: Contract extensions - Part 6: Get a veteran No. 1 wide receiver.
- Karen Guregian continues her 5 fixes for the Patriots in 2023, No. 3: Trade for a new No. 1 wide receiver.
- Chris Mason notes DeVante Parker says, ‘I am that’ top-tier WR for Mac Jones.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 5 Blockbuster moves Patriots could make at wide receiver in 2023.
- Dakota Randall identifies one lesson that the Pats can learn from each remaining playoff team.
- Zack Cox tells us everything to know about the Patriots salary cap entering the offseason: New England will have money to spend this spring.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) How much would extension for elite offensive guard Michael Onwenu cost Patriots?
- Zack Cox has his eye on potential Patriots targets from each team still in the playoffs.
- Ricky Doyle relays PFF with suggestions on offensive free agents the Patriots should target this offseason.
- Jordy McElroy says New England had two players that landed on ESPN’s top-100 MVPs of 2022: No. 24 Matthew Judon and No. 61 Kyle Dugger.
- Darren Hartwell looks at where the Patriots rank among the the NFL’s most desired OC openings.
- Dakota Randall notes Greg Bedard suggests Matt Patricia might leave New England after all. /Everyone guessing.
- Mark Daniels wonders if Georgia coach Todd Monken a candidate for Patriots offensive coordinator.
- Matt Dolloff suggests the Patriots could have a new trade partner in Arizona after latest GM hire.
- Chris Mason highlights new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort: Time with Patriots ‘shaped the foundation of who I am’.
- Conor Ryan Ty Law isn’t buying Patriots’ odds of landing Lamar Jackson this offseason. /Ty Law has a brain.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub notes Scott Zolak says he doesn’t think Bill Belichick wants Lamar Jackson. /He’s right.
- Kevin Slane introduces us to the real-life women who inspired ’80 For Brady’: Over 80 for Brady fan club served as the genesis of the upcoming Tom Brady movie.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Do Your Job – A day in the life of a Patriots practice squad player.
- Pats Chat podcast: Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley discuss the offensive coordinator search, the latest rumors about Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Nick Caley, what Tom Brady should and will do next season and more. (72 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph spotlight the O-line - The problems, potential solutions and the fate of the in-house free agents. (41 min
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Phil Perry hit on coaching, Jakobi Meyers and all the hot Pats topics. (24 min.)
- Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Dak is back, Brandon Staley’s problems, Coach of the Year, more bad officiating!
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL playoff bracket, schedule: Dates, times, TV, streaming for every round of AFC and NFC postseason.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) Announcer schedules set for NFL Divisional Round games.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Hochuli, Blakeman, Cheffers, and Vinovich are Divisional Playoff referees.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Biggest questions facing each of the eight remaining postseason contenders.
- Mark Schultz (Football Zebras) 4 officiating observations from ‘Super Wild Card Weekend’.
- David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive player rankings: Offensive All-Rookie Team for the 2022 NFL season.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL Defensive All-Rookie Team: Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen and Aidan Hutchinson headline my selections.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) 2022 QB rankings.
- Analysts (ESPN) Top 2022 NFL rookies: Ranking 10 best first-years, plus risers.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Lamar Jackson landing spots: Jets, Falcons, Patriots among 15 potential destinations.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) There are 5 NFL teams that need a head coach. Which is the best opening?
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) Tragedy, comedy, and many shanked kicks: A complete history of the Chargers’ failures
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, QB coach Shane Day following historic meltdown in NFL playoff loss to Jaguars.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Report: Chargers fire linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) The Rooney Rule is a sham, and based on recent coaching hires, NFL team owners know it.
