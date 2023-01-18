The New England Patriots’ list of offensive coordinator candidates is growing. The third and latest addition is another familiar name: current Oregon assistant coach and former New England draft pick Adrian Klemm will interview with the team, according to a report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Klemm, 45, is no stranger to the Patriots organization. After spending his college career at Hawai’i, he was selected by the team in the second round of the 2000 NFL Draft — becoming the organization’s first ever draft pick under head coach Bill Belichick.

Despite winning three Super Bowl rings, Klemm’s four years in New England were rather unspectacular. He started only 10 games before leaving the club to spend another season with the Green Bay Packers. By 2006, he was out of the league and started to move into coaching.

In 2008, Klemm started his second career at SMU. He joined UCLA in 2012 as run game coordinator and offensive line coach, and spent five total seasons at the school. After a two-year hiatus, he returned to coaching in 2019: Klemm joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, first as assistant O-line coach (2019-20) before taking over the main role in 2021. However, he left the team before the season was and joined the University of Oregon as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Now, Klemm is drawing some NFL interest again. He is the third confirmed candidate to interview for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job, joining Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and New England tight ends coach Nick Caley.