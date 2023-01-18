Ex-Patriots kicker Tristan Vizcaino reportedly set to join Cowboys’ practice squad ahead of divisional round

The Dallas Cowboys intend to sign former New England Patriots kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Vizcaino, 26, was not among the dozen players signed to futures contracts with New England at the conclusion of the regular season. He became an unrestricted free agent as his previous agreement officially expired earlier this week.

The 2018 undrafted free agent had arrived in Foxborough last June after participating in mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis. Waived following the preseason at the league’s 53-man roster deadline, Vizcaino signed to the practice squad midway through September before re-signing both in October and November. In between, Vizcaino spent one week with the Arizona Cardinals and went 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in the absence of injured incumbent Matt Prater.

Twice a standard elevation for the Patriots during the final month of 2022, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound University of Washington product served as the team’s kickoff specialist, averaging 59 yards per opportunity with no touchbacks.

Vizcaino has gone 11-for-12 on field goals and 15-for-20 on extra points through 10 career games. Pending the passing of a physical, his addition to the Dallas scout team comes as insurance after veteran kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points in Monday night’s NFC wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round next Sunday. Kickoff at Levi’s Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.