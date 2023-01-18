The New England Patriots announced the signing of linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a reserve-futures contract on Wednesday afternoon.

Fatukasi, 23, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent last spring following a 53-game career at Rutgers. He served as a team captain under Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and totaled 302 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one touchdown return.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Fatukasi began his rookie regular season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ active roster and finished it on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad after clearing waivers in December. Through 13 games over that span, one snap was recorded on defense while 150 snaps and six tackles were recorded on special teams.

The younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi marks the 13th futures signing for New England.

The organization previously reached 2023 agreements with running back J.J. Taylor, wide receiver Tre Nixon, tight ends Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington, offensive lineman Hayden Howerton, defensive linemen Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and LaBryan Ray, linebackers Terez Hall and Calvin Munson, as well as defensive backs Quandre Mosely, Brad Hawkins and Rodney Randle Jr.