New England Patriots links 1/19/23 - Pats cast wide net for OC; Top needs in free agency

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
/ new
Detroit Lions v New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones set for free agency
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Alex Barth shares his 10-point plan for the Patriots’ offseason. Parts 7 & 8: Free Agency. Sign one of the top offensive tackles in free agency, and other additions.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Free agents the Patriots need to re-sign for 2023 season.
  • Andrew Callahan continues the Herald’s 5 fixes for the Patriots in 2023, No. 4 — Add a starting cornerback with or without Jonathan Jones.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots free agency preview: Preserving defensive front depth?
  • Chad Finn tries to make sense of the Patriots’ quarterback situation, with Mac Jones’ regression and rumors swirling from Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson.
  • Fran Brown (MusketFire) Four surprising roster cuts for the New England Patriots in 2023.
  • Sean T. McGuire warns that the Chargers trump the Patriots for offensive coordinator candidates.
  • Karen Guregian talks with Dante Scarnecchia about OC candidates Bill O’Brien, Nick Caley and Adrian Klemm.
  • Mark Daniels tells us what to know about Patriots offensive coordinator candidate Keenan McCardell.
  • Phil Perry explains how Keenan McCardell has connections to Bill Belichick and the offense New England may want to run in 2023.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots interviewing highly-touted in-house assistant Nick Caley for OC.
  • Phil Perry offers a few reasons why the Patriots are interviewing Nick Caley for their open offensive coordinator role after seemingly passing him over a year ago.
  • Michael Hurley finds it’s difficult to determine exactly how the Patriots — read: Bill Belichick — view Nick Caley, and it’s equally difficult to determine if they want him to stay or go.
  • John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) Left field candidates aplenty in the Patriots OC search but I still think Bill goes with someone he knows.
  • Alex Reimer highlights Phil Perry suggesting the Patriots could hire Doug Marrone to join their coaching staff.
  • Alex Barth mentions that as the Patriots target Bill O’Brien for their open offensive coordinator job, he is out recruiting for his current employer, Alabama.
  • Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Who are best trade options for Patriots at WR? DeAndre Hopkins? Jerry Jeudy?
  • Chris Mason passes along a report that the Patriots had tryouts with 2 punters following Jake Bailey’s suspension.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Patriots’ 2022 rookie class gets high grade.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots heading to Germany for debut next season.
  • Mike Kadlick makes a case for every team left to win Super Bowl LVII.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper evaluate Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry’s performance in 2022 and their future in Foxborough. (38 min.)
  • Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Derek Havens and Steve Balestrieri share their top 5 needs for the Pats. (55 min)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bills, Titans, Jags will play in London next season; Chiefs, Patriots will be in Germany.
  • Josina Anderson (Twitter) “I’m told #Cardinals associate head coach & wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson is interviewing for the #Patriots OC job on Friday, per league source.”
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking all eight divisional round teams, with Chiefs and Eagles headlining talented field.
  • Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVII probabilities.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking top 12 potential Super Bowl matchups.
  • Marc Sessler (NFL.com) 2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available? Patriots in the “Anything could happen” category.
  • Marc Ross (NFL.com) Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft’s first-round selections.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Rams part ways with five assistants, including ST coach Joe DeCamillis.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL divisional round playoff picks: Close calls for Chiefs, Eagles and Bills.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL divisional playoff picks: Cowboys upset 49ers, Bengals stun Bills.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions against the spread: 49ers outlast Cowboys; Chiefs crush Jaguars in divisional playoffs.
  • Bill Bender (Sporting News) NFL playoff picks, predictions for divisional games: Bengals upset Bills; Eagles survive scare from Giants.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Michael McCann (Sportico) NCAA asks Congress to reverse athlete gains in courts and state houses: The NCAA has struggled to defend amateurism in courts and state houses, but hopes Congress is a friendly forum. The odds are not on the NCAA’s side.
  • Troy Vincent (NFL.com) Op-ed: Building a winner means committing to NFL’s equitable hiring practices. /Sounds great. Are you advocating DEI extend to the players on each team too?

