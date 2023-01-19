New England Patriots links 1/19/23 - Pats cast wide net for OC; Top needs in free agency

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots sign LB Olakunle Fatukasi to a future contract.
- Alexandra Francisco points out how the Patriots have earned respect with ESPN’s rookie class ranking. ESPN recently ranked all 32 teams based on production from their rookie classes, with the Patriots coming in at No. 9.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Patriots players’ social justice fund benefits 6 local organizations for 2022.
- Community: Patriots players and Bill Belichick surprise social justice fund recipients. (4 min. video)
- Alex Barth shares his 10-point plan for the Patriots’ offseason. Parts 7 & 8: Free Agency. Sign one of the top offensive tackles in free agency, and other additions.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Free agents the Patriots need to re-sign for 2023 season.
- Andrew Callahan continues the Herald’s 5 fixes for the Patriots in 2023, No. 4 — Add a starting cornerback with or without Jonathan Jones.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots free agency preview: Preserving defensive front depth?
- Chad Finn tries to make sense of the Patriots’ quarterback situation, with Mac Jones’ regression and rumors swirling from Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Four surprising roster cuts for the New England Patriots in 2023.
- Sean T. McGuire warns that the Chargers trump the Patriots for offensive coordinator candidates.
- Karen Guregian talks with Dante Scarnecchia about OC candidates Bill O’Brien, Nick Caley and Adrian Klemm.
- Mark Daniels tells us what to know about Patriots offensive coordinator candidate Keenan McCardell.
- Phil Perry explains how Keenan McCardell has connections to Bill Belichick and the offense New England may want to run in 2023.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots interviewing highly-touted in-house assistant Nick Caley for OC.
- Phil Perry offers a few reasons why the Patriots are interviewing Nick Caley for their open offensive coordinator role after seemingly passing him over a year ago.
- Michael Hurley finds it’s difficult to determine exactly how the Patriots — read: Bill Belichick — view Nick Caley, and it’s equally difficult to determine if they want him to stay or go.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) Left field candidates aplenty in the Patriots OC search but I still think Bill goes with someone he knows.
- Alex Reimer highlights Phil Perry suggesting the Patriots could hire Doug Marrone to join their coaching staff.
- Alex Barth mentions that as the Patriots target Bill O’Brien for their open offensive coordinator job, he is out recruiting for his current employer, Alabama.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Who are best trade options for Patriots at WR? DeAndre Hopkins? Jerry Jeudy?
- Chris Mason passes along a report that the Patriots had tryouts with 2 punters following Jake Bailey’s suspension.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Patriots’ 2022 rookie class gets high grade.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots heading to Germany for debut next season.
- Mike Kadlick makes a case for every team left to win Super Bowl LVII.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper evaluate Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry’s performance in 2022 and their future in Foxborough. (38 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Derek Havens and Steve Balestrieri share their top 5 needs for the Pats. (55 min)
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bills, Titans, Jags will play in London next season; Chiefs, Patriots will be in Germany.
- Josina Anderson (Twitter) “I’m told #Cardinals associate head coach & wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson is interviewing for the #Patriots OC job on Friday, per league source.”
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking all eight divisional round teams, with Chiefs and Eagles headlining talented field.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVII probabilities.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking top 12 potential Super Bowl matchups.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) 2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available? Patriots in the “Anything could happen” category.
- Marc Ross (NFL.com) Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft’s first-round selections.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Rams part ways with five assistants, including ST coach Joe DeCamillis.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL divisional round playoff picks: Close calls for Chiefs, Eagles and Bills.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL divisional playoff picks: Cowboys upset 49ers, Bengals stun Bills.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions against the spread: 49ers outlast Cowboys; Chiefs crush Jaguars in divisional playoffs.
- Bill Bender (Sporting News) NFL playoff picks, predictions for divisional games: Bengals upset Bills; Eagles survive scare from Giants.
- Michael McCann (Sportico) NCAA asks Congress to reverse athlete gains in courts and state houses: The NCAA has struggled to defend amateurism in courts and state houses, but hopes Congress is a friendly forum. The odds are not on the NCAA’s side.
- Troy Vincent (NFL.com) Op-ed: Building a winner means committing to NFL's equitable hiring practices.
