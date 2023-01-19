Patriots to host regular season game in Germany in 2023

The NFL announced the five designated teams for the 2023 International Series on Thursday morning, and the New England Patriots are among them. The Patriots will be hosting a regular season game in Germany this fall, as was expected to happen.

The date and time of their first international game since 2017 has yet to be announced, but it will be played either in Munich or Frankfurt. The opponent is also TBD at this point in time.

“We are thrilled to be selected to play in Germany this year,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “We are undefeated in our three previous international games, thanks in part to the outstanding support from our fans. We know that some of our most passionate fans reside in Germany, and we look forward to finally playing a game there.

“We know the fans will create an amazing atmosphere. We are sure it will be a memorable experience and one of the highlights of the 2023 season.”

Given that the game will count as a New England home game, there are seven potential opponents. The Patriots will play either the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders or New Orleans Saints.

The other two teams also on the Patriots’ home schedule — the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs — are themselves set to host international games in 2023.

As noted above, the road trip to Germany will be New England’s first since a 2017 contest in Mexico City. In total, the club has played three games on international soil: the Patriots won games in London in 2009 and 2012, and at Estadio Azteca in Mexico five years later.

In addition to the Patriots, Chiefs and Bills the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will also play internationally this season. Kansas City will travel to Germany as well, whereas the other teams will all play in London. No game in Mexico will take place in 2023.