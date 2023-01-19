The New England Patriots’ list of offensive coordinator candidates has seen another addition. Shawn Jefferson, a former NFL wide receiver who currently is an assistant with the Arizona Cardinals, will interview with the team on Friday, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Jefferson, 53, spent 13 seasons in the league — including four with the Patriots between 1996 and 1999. Playing in 69 regular season and playoff games for the club, he was later named to its Team of the 1990s.

Jefferson also spent time in San Diego, Atlanta and Detroit. He ended his career with a combined 209 regular season and playoff games, as well as 506 total catches for 7,435 yards and 31 touchdowns. While he appeared in a pair of Super Bowls, he did not manage to win a ring.

After his retirement, Jefferson turned to coaching. He started out with the Detroit Lions and via Tennessee, Miami and New York found his way to the Cardinals in 2021. Initially serving as wide receivers coach, he was also given the title of associate head coach for the 2022 campaign. However, with his boss, Kliff Kingsbury, getting fired after the team’s 4-13 campaign, his future is uncertain as well.

There appears to be a chance it lies with the Patriots. Jefferson is now the fourth coach to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator job, joining in-house candidate Nick Caley as well as Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Adrian Klemm, an assistant at the University of Oregon.