TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Dolphins at Patriots. Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season; Patriots score on defense for fourth straight week; More.
- Mike Dussault gives us six key takeaways from the season-saving divisional victory over the Miami Dolphins. 1. Good start by New England.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from the Patriots win on Sunday. 1. Play of the Game: Kyle Dugger’s pick-six swings momentum in Patriots favor.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Dolphins.
- Post Game Pressers: Mac Jones - Matthew Judon - Bill Belichick - Kyle Dugger - Devin McCourty - David Andrews.
- Highlights: Week 17 Dolphins vs. Patriots. (6 min. video)
- Patriots Postgame Show: Pats keep playoff hopes alive with win over Dolphins, Deatrich Wise Jr. Interview (2 hrs)
LOCAL LINKS
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Monday Breakdown: Observations, thoughts on the Patriots win over Miami.
- Alex Barth’s 10 takeaways from yesterday’s win over the Dolphins: Playoff hopes stay alive. 1. Going for a drive.
- Zack Cox gives us five takeaways from the Pats’ season-extending win, as now it all comes down to next weekend in Buffalo. 2. Defense (again) is the best offense.
- Mike Kadlick shares five takeaways from the Patriots Week 17 win vs. the Dolphins. 3. Banged-up secondary holds its own against Dolphins elite WR’s.
- Darren Hartwell gives us his Pats-Phins takeaways: Defense remains the Pats’ saving grace. 1. Patriots’ offense opens it up, with mixed results.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Dolphins Notebook: Kyle Dugger, Tyquan Thornton save Pats playoffs push
- Dakota Randall notes Tyquan Thornton wanted to atone for last weekend’s drop against the Bengals. The rookie receiver felt he ‘owed’ the Patriots - and he delivered on Sunday.
- Greg Dudek spotlights Mac Jones and Tyquan Thornton showing improved rapport on Sunday.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Patriots defense comes full circle vs. Miami.
- Khari Thompson spotlights Kyle Dugger and Tyquan Thornton as they help the Patriots save their season.
- Karen Guregian details how Kyle Dugger once again gives the Patriots a lift in a pivotal game.
- Khari Thompson hears from players who are in awe of Kyle Dugger: ‘He’s a special guy.’
- Matt Dolloff explains how Hunter Henry was quietly a hero when he ‘calmly and cleanly’ recovered the onside kick.
- Zack Cox tells us what made Christian Barmore troll the Dolphins with a ‘Waddle’ dance.
- Michael Hurley picks four ups, four downs from the Patriots’ season-saving win over Dolphins.
- Dakota Randall identifies three studs, three duds from the Patriots’ season-saving win.
- Karen Guregian looks at how the Patriots can make the playoffs with a loss at Buffalo.
- Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick disputes Gene Steratore’s claim about controversial fumble call. ‘Not reviewable.’
- Dakota Randall offers an encouraging update on Jakobi Meyers Injury: ‘I plan on being out there.’
- Zack Cox mentions how Sunday’s win might have been the last home game for two Patriots legends Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty.
- Michael Hurley highlights Bill Belichick delivering an ode to Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.
- Greg Dudek notes Bill Belichick said he is ‘really proud’ of his team after the win over the Dolphins, and liked the players’ resiliency.
- Michael Hurley takes a moment to marvel at what 45-year-old Tom Brady did vs. the Panthers yesterday.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran and Phil Perry discuss the good and the bad from the 23-21 win over the Dolphins. (22.31 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael Renner (PFF) NFL Week 17 game recap: New England Patriots 23, Miami Dolphins 21. The Patriots now control their destiny heading into Week 18. If they beat the Bills in Buffalo — who may not have anything to play for if they lose to the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night — the Patriots are a wildcard team.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Dolphins takeaways: New England leapfrogs Miami for last AFC playoff spot as defense rules
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Patriots move to 8-8, keep playoff hopes alive with 23-21 win over Dolphins.
- Ryan Gaydos (Fox Sports) NFL officiating draws ire after Dolphins fumble taken off the board vs Patriots: It’s the second week the Patriots have dealt with a strange fumble call.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Week 17 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game. Patriots: Defense does it again. Led by a seventh defensive score this season — Kyle Dugger’s 39-yard interception return for a touchdown — the Patriots lived to fight another week.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 17: What we learned from Sunday’s games. MIA-NE: Despite struggles, Mac Jones leads big fourth-quarter drive to secure win.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 17: NFL playoff picture comes into focus as Giants make playoffs; Steelers, Packers survive. Defensive players of the week: Kyle Dugger included.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best NFL Week 17 performances: Mike Evans finally connects with Tom Brady; Plus, the Lions stay in playoff contention behind Jared Goff and Jamaal Williams.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 17 grades. Patriots: B, Dolphins: D+.
- Nick Selbe (SI) AFC tiebreaker scenarios for Patriots, Dolphins, Steelers, Titans heading into Week 18.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18.
- Bill Barnwell (ESPN) NFL All-Pro team 2022: Best players at every position. Edge Rusher: Matthew Judon; Returner: Marcus Jones; Right Guard: Mike Onwenu (second team).
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: New year, new team? Derek Carr, Zach Wilson among seven NFL players who could use a fresh start in 2023.
- Claire Kuwana (SI) 2023 AFC free agents and projected salary cap space by team.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Looking back at the 10 biggest NFL Business stories of 2022.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady keeps producing at a high level.
VIEW FROM MIAMI
- Hal Habib (Palm Beach Post) Instant takeaways from Dolphins’ 23-21 loss to the Patriots. Defense can’t produce big play late: Miami’s offense managed just 14 points, but the defense isn’t off the hook for this loss.
- SumeetJena (ThePhinsider) 3 Reasons why the Dolphins lost to the Patriots in Week 17. 1. Couldn’t. Run. The. Ball.
- Mike Masala (DolphinsWire) Instant analysis of Dolphins’ fifth loss in as many weeks. “Allowing over 4.0 yards per attempt on the ground, Miami wasn’t doing enough to force Mac Jones, who has been shaky this season, to make mistakes that they could capitalize on.”
- Dan Rorabaugh and Nick Pugliese (Palm Beach Post) Bridgewater injured, no turnovers doom Dolphins in 23-21 loss to Patriots.
- Alain Poupart (All Dolphins) Dolphins nosedive continues: The short-handed Miami Dolphins lost their fifth consecutive game at Gillette Stadium.
- Carter Owen (MiamiDolphins) Dolphins fall short in Foxborough, 23-21.
- Joe Schad (Palm Beach Post) Slew of key injuries may be final dagger for reeling Miami Dolphins’ playoff chances.
- Mike Masala (DolphinsWire) QB Teddy Bridgewater sustained broken finger vs. Patriots.
- James McKinney (The Phinsider) Dolphins at Patriots live thread & game information.
