The NFL has announced its full schedule for Week 18, and we now know when the New England Patriots will play their regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills. The game at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The contest is a big one for both teams. Whereas the Bills might be competing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the associated first-round playoff bye, the Patriots will be fighting for their postseason lives against their AFC East rivals.

If New England is able to earn an upset victory, they will improve to 9-8 and earn the final wild card spot regardless of what happens elsewhere in the conference. If the team loses, however, it will need three other games to go its way: the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers all need to lose as well in that scenario.

With the exception of the Titans’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars — a primetime contest on Saturday, Jan. 7 — all of those games will be played simultaneously to the Patriots’: the Dolphins and Steelers will also take on the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, respectively, in the 1 p.m. ET window.