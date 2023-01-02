Matt Sokol, Quandre Mosely revert to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 17

Veteran tight end Matt Sokol and rookie cornerback Quandre Mosely reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday afternoon.

Both served as standard elevations for what became a 23-21 win at Gillette Stadium over the Miami Dolphins.

Sokol, 27, played 10 snaps on offense and three snaps on special teams during the AFC East rematch. With Jonnu Smith ruled out on the final injury report, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Michigan State product operated as the No. 2 tight end behind Hunter Henry. New Year’s Day marked Sokol’s fourth career game beyond the preseason. His most recent had arrived in October after he signed to the practice squad at its formation. Undrafted in 2019, Sokol made previous stops with the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mosely, 23, checked in for one defensive down in his NFL debut. He did so in a secondary that saw Jack Jones sent to injured reserve and Marcus Jones, Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade sent to the inactives. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound undrafted free agent by way of Eastern Arizona College and Kentucky joined New England’s practice squad to begin December. Mosely spent training camp with the Dallas Cowboys before stints on the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following the reversions as well as cornerback Tae Hayes’ addition to the 53-man roster, two spots remain open on the scout team.

The Buffalo Bills host next Sunday’s finale at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.