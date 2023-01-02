Week 17 of the NFL season will come to an end tonight, and as usual the action will conclude with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. What does the AFC matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our final rooting guide of the week.

8:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (12-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4): Go... Bengals? There is a case to be made for Buffalo here in order to have them get the No. 1 seed in the AFC and possibly rest starters next Sunday against the Patriots. However, an argument can also be made for a different scenario: Cincinnati winning, the No. 1 seed going to Kansas City, and Buffalo resting its starters anyway because of the first-round bye being out of reach and the difference between seeds No. 2 and No. 3 being negligible. In that case — if everything else goes according to plan — New England would beat the taking-it-slow Bills in Week 18 to set up a trip to Cincinnati for the wild card round. At the end of the day, though, it’s more a question of personal preference which potential outcome looks better. | ESPN, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s game, and to check out this story stream for all of our coverage of the Patriots’ own Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins.