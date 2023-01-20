New England Patriots links 1/20/23 - Bolstering O-line will boost entire offense; OC updates; More!

TEAM TALK
- Press Release: Patriots to make Germany debut in 2023.
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault talks about an NFL Network report saying the Patriots interviewed Bill O’Brien for the offensive coordinator position.
- Mike Dussault thumbnails five 2022 Patriots breakout players for the team to build around.
- Alexandra Francisco gives us five takeaways from Devin McCourty’s interview with Peter King.
- Interview: Robert Kraft on Patriots playing in Germany. (2 min. video)
- Highlights: Top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022. (1.47 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22 podcast: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss the latest on the OC search, rank the Pats positional needs and make a big show announcement about our upcoming draft coverage. (87 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 1/19: Divisional playoff picks, OC search updates, Pats in Germany in 2023. (2 hours)
- Photos: Best of Patriots fans 2022.
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan concludes the Herald’s 5 fixes for the Patriots in 2023, No. 5: Rebuild the NFL’s worst special teams. Unit normally a Belichick strong suit.
- Alex Barth finishes up his 10-point plan for the Patriots’ offseason. Parts 9 & 10: Draft an offensive tackle in the 1st round, plus other draft needs.
- Andy Hart explains why after a wasted year he feels the Patriots’ offense is already in a better place.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL QB youth movement: Patriots’ Mac Jones must grow up fast.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots post season analysis: Running Backs.
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Predicting stay or leave with Patriots defensive free agents.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Here’s what a Kyle Dugger extension could look like.
- Conor Roche (ClutchPoints) 3 early Patriots offseason targets in 2023 NFL free agency.
- Randolph Charlotin (ChowderandChampions) Patriots top 5 positional needs to address in the new league year.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 10 biggest cap hits for Patriots heading into 2023 offseason.
- Mark Daniels believes Bill O’Brien’s ‘teapot’ temper makes him a good fit for Mac Jones.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub guest Albert Breer: Things aren’t accelerating between Patriots and Bill O’Brien. /From yesterday.
- Matt Dolloff lauds the Patriots taking a major step toward their offensive coordinator search by officially interviewing Bill O’Brien for the job. /Also yesterday, lolz. So much for Mr. Breer’s insider info.
- Zack Cox takes a look at whether the Pats should consider Byron Leftwich in their offensive coordinator search.
- CBS Boston keeps track of Patriots offensive coordinator candidates.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Could Patriots part ways with Matt Patricia?
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Ranking NFL’s 10 offensive coordinator openings.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots favored to trade for DeAndre Hopkins: Odds; Bill O’Brien effect?
- Nick O’Malley tells us what we know about the Patriots Germany game: What it means for the schedule, who they could play.
- Alex Reimer thinks it’s noteworthy that after Mac Jones posted on Instagram, “a slew of Patriots players, including DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Chrisitan Barmore, offered Jones their support in the comments”.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Dolphins fire three ex-Patriots in defensive purge. DC Josh Boyer and assistants Steve Gregory (safeties) and Tyrone McKenzie (OLB).
- Chris Mason notes the Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich and 5 more assistants after Wild Card loss.
- Michael Hurley feels the Bengals-Bills should probably have a neutral site; Divisional round picks.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (The Ringer) NFL Divisional-Round Entrance Survey: The best matchups, the most exciting individual battles, and what will tip the balance in this weekend’s games.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Andy Reid going for his 20th postseason win; only Bill Belichick has more.
- Douglas Clawson (CBS Sports) AFC QB final four: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence vying for 2023 Super Bowl, beyond. First time all 4 remaining QBs in a conference are former top-10 picks and under 30.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking eight remaining QBs in divisional round with Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow up top.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Under-the-radar players who could make a big impact for each divisional round team.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL playoff bracket projection: Bills top Eagles in Super Bowl LVII as we predict every postseason game.
- Nick Pirozzi (SportsBlog) Recapping all of the bad in football this year. Patriots included.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Falcons interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Examining Tom Brady’s next move and how it could impact the Buccaneers financially.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Lauren Willand passes along a report that the police intercepted a missing football autographed by Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe; The ball was for sale on eBay.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding search for permanent head coach.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating the ‘foreign objects’ rule. /NFL isn’t going to punish these teams because Pats aren’t involved.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Officials told to watch for illegal foreign objects used for FG and XP attempts.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Saints win appeal, Cameron Jordan blasts lack of investigation before fine for fake injury.
