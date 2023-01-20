New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has been named a finalist for the 2023 Alan Page Community Award, the NFL Players Association announced Friday.

Formed in 1967, the NFLPA’s highest honor annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in their hometown and team’s city.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin accompany Jones among this year’s five finalists for the Alan Page Community Award.

Each will receive $10,000 for their foundation or charity of choice, and the winner will be announced at Super Bowl LVII.

The Week 12 NFLPA Community Award went to Jones, who hosted a tailgate at Auburn University during New England’s November bye that raised funds to tackle food insecurity by providing dinner for 250 families.

While back at his alma mater, the Tigers product also organized a campus visit for a group of 10 football recruits from smaller high schools. He concluded that week by providing Thanksgiving dinner for 250 kids at the Blue Hill Boys & Girls Club in Boston, distributing turkeys and frozen meals to over 100 community members, and then serving as the honorary quarterback at the Turkey Classic flag football game.

“It’s an honor being selected as the NFLPA’s Community MVP recipient,” Jones, 29, said in a statement at the time. “My foundation, the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation, has pillars of education, mentorship and building practical life skills. As a professional athlete, it’s important for me to serve the communities that I am playing in.”

Since entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2016, Jones has appeared in 109 games between his regular seasons and postseasons with the Patriots.

The two-time Super Bowl champion made 16 starts on the perimeter in the final year of his contract. He finished it with a team-high three forced fumbles and a career-high four interceptions, including his first defensive touchdown.