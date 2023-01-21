Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should be rooting for on Divisional Round Saturday

The New England Patriots have set their sights on finding a new offensive coordinator and getting ready to make a return to the playoffs in 2023, but we will nonetheless keep a close eye on the tournament as well.

The action continues this week with the four divisional round games, with two apiece on Saturday and Sunday. With that said, welcome to our first Patriots Rooting Guide of the week.

4:30 p.m. ET

(4) Jacksonville Jaguars at (1) Kansas City Chiefs: Go Jaguars! Chiefs Dynasty talk is already picking up steam again, and a win by the underdog Jaguars on Saturday would put a halt to that. Also, Jacksonville advancing to the AFC title game would be a neat story after the team finished last season as the worst in football. | NBC, fuboTV

8:15 p.m. ET

(6) New York Giants at (1) Philadelphia Eagles: Go... Giants? Well, that’s a lose-lose matchup from a Patriots perspective; they lost Super Bowls against both teams over the years. So why do the Giants get our vote over the Eagles? Mainly because they are the underdog and because they are coached by former New England assistant Brian Daboll. | FOX, fuboTV

Who will win today’s games remains to be seen, but here are our staff’s picks:

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss today’s games, and to visit DraftKings Sportsbook for odds.