Patriots’ yet-to-be-finalized coaching staff set to return to work on Monday

Two weeks removed from their season-ending loss in Buffalo, the New England Patriots will see their coaching staff return to work. As first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team’s assistants will be back at Gillette Stadium starting Monday.

The expectation is that the group will put the finishing touches on its 2022 review before turning its attention to what lies ahead, namely draft preparation.

The group will coach one of the two teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl in early February; while not the entire staff will be at the game, most of its members will be. Additionally, Patriots D-line coach DeMarcus Covington will be headed to Mobile, Alabama, to serve as defensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl.

New England getting that close a look at some of the premier talent participating in the two all-star contests is virtually unprecedented. Needless to say, the team will want to be properly prepared for the opportunities.

How the staff will eventually look like, of course remains to be seen. While no changes have been announced just yet, they will come.

The Patriots, after all, have started the process to hire a new offensive coordinator in the near future; the team held five reported interviews over the course of the last week. Additionally, it is in negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about a possible contract extension; the belief is he will receive a bigger role in the organization.

Nothing has been finalized, for now, but it is clear New England is fully on to 2023.