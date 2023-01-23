New England Patriots links 1/23/23 - All eyes on the Pats’ QB, OC; Divisional Round breakdowns

LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Latest buzz on Bill Belichick’s search for the next OC. Bill O’Brien is the only current candidate who has called plays before; Assistant coaches are scheduled to return to the office Monday after receiving the last week-and-a-half off; Patricia’s fit; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: Who will be the next OC?
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Why keeping Jakobi Meyers should be high on the Patriots’ offseason checklist. The plan to resurrect Mac Jones’s career is underway.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Prioritizing Patriots’ roster needs.
- Mark Daniels begins his 2022 positional review with a look at the QBs: Is Mac Jones the Patriots answer?
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Why Mac Jones is not the long-term answer for the Patriots unless you plan on accepting being average for years.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Patriots Offseason: Simulating a proper course to the next opener.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Regular season rookie grades for Patriots’ 2022 draft class.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots’ top 10 highest-graded offensive and defensive players in 2022, per PFF.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Not so special: Patriots plummet in NFL special teams rankings.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 10 biggest cap hits for Patriots heading into 2023 offseason.
- Mark Daniels discusses a report from Albert Breer that Jerod Mayo was alongside Bill Belichick for all of New England’s offensive coordinator interviews last week.
- Tom E. Curran takes the angle that the Patriots considering coaching candidates who Belichick is familiar with is “incestuous” and bad.
- Dakota Randall agrees with Curran and questions ‘how truly legitimate’ is the offensive coordinator search.
- Chris Mason explains why Patriots fans should thank Tony Dungy for Devin McCourty never leaving New England.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Matthew Judon returns to offseason recruiting efforts, makes pitch to Aaron Donald.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Lamar Jackson trade to Patriots: Rumors cooling.
- Zack Cox reports Troy Brown will serve as head coach of the West team at Shrine Bowl; Bill Belichick will serve as a supervisor.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Tanier (Football Outsiders) Monday Walkthrough: Burrow-Mahomes IV, 49ers-Eagles showdown!
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Divisional: Tales of outsmarting, outplaying, and outbuilding the other guys.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Divisional Round standouts: The MMQB’s game balls go to Joe Burrow and Fred Warner who are headed back to the AFC and NFC championship games to face the Chiefs and Eagles.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) What we learned: Giants at Eagles - Jaguars at Chiefs - Bengals at Bills - Cowboys at 49ers.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Most head-scratching moments from NFL divisional round: Patrick Mahomes playing, coaching blunders make list.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of the NFL’s Divisional Round.
- Anthony Holzman-Escareno (NFL.com) NFL stats and records, Divisional Round: Joe Burrow gets fifth career playoff win, Chiefs to host fifth straight AFC Championship.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) It’s past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach. /Good read.
- Greg Bishop (SI) Maybe this felt like the Bills’ year—until Joe Burrow’s Bengals stormed into Buffalo.
- Harrison Reno (SI) Bills high-octane passing game: How’d Josh Allen run out of playoff gas?
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Bills’ Stefon Diggs yells at Josh Allen during season-ending loss to Bengals, reportedly leaves stadium early.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Patrick Mahomes suffered high ankle sprain, vows to be ‘good to go’ for AFC Championship.
- Staff (Football Zebras) Divisional playoff liveblog: Bengals at Bills - Jaguars at Chiefs - Giants at Eagles - Cowboys at 49ers.
- Albert Breer (SI) Money would drive more potential neutral-site AFC and NFC Championship Games. Here are several ways the league could create new revenue sources by making a drastic change to the playoff format. /No!
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Zac Taylor: NFL formulates plans for coin tosses and neutral sites, we keep screwing it up. /Just say ‘no’ to neutral sites.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL replay reviews, challenges drop with new rules and tech. /But not available consistently to all teams. That’s a major problem.
- Sean Keeley (Awful Announcing) NFL viewers seem to have had enough of Tony Romo this season.
- Staff (PFF) 2023 NFL salary cap tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space.
- Rick Gosselin (Rickgosselin.com) 2022 NFL Special Teams rankings.
