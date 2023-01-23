 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 1/23/23 - All eyes on the Pats’ QB, OC; Divisional Round breakdowns

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Mac Jones looks to pass
Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Latest buzz on Bill Belichick’s search for the next OC. Bill O’Brien is the only current candidate who has called plays before; Assistant coaches are scheduled to return to the office Monday after receiving the last week-and-a-half off; Patricia’s fit; More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: Who will be the next OC?
  • Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Why keeping Jakobi Meyers should be high on the Patriots’ offseason checklist. The plan to resurrect Mac Jones’s career is underway.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Prioritizing Patriots’ roster needs.
  • Mark Daniels begins his 2022 positional review with a look at the QBs: Is Mac Jones the Patriots answer?
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Why Mac Jones is not the long-term answer for the Patriots unless you plan on accepting being average for years.
  • Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Patriots Offseason: Simulating a proper course to the next opener.
  • Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Regular season rookie grades for Patriots’ 2022 draft class.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots’ top 10 highest-graded offensive and defensive players in 2022, per PFF.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Not so special: Patriots plummet in NFL special teams rankings.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 10 biggest cap hits for Patriots heading into 2023 offseason.
  • Mark Daniels discusses a report from Albert Breer that Jerod Mayo was alongside Bill Belichick for all of New England’s offensive coordinator interviews last week.
  • Tom E. Curran takes the angle that the Patriots considering coaching candidates who Belichick is familiar with is “incestuous” and bad.
  • Dakota Randall agrees with Curran and questions ‘how truly legitimate’ is the offensive coordinator search.
  • Chris Mason explains why Patriots fans should thank Tony Dungy for Devin McCourty never leaving New England.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Matthew Judon returns to offseason recruiting efforts, makes pitch to Aaron Donald.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Lamar Jackson trade to Patriots: Rumors cooling.
  • Zack Cox reports Troy Brown will serve as head coach of the West team at Shrine Bowl; Bill Belichick will serve as a supervisor.

NATIONAL NEWS

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...