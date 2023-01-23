The New England Patriots made some significant investments in their wide receiver position as of late. One of those included trading up in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to bring in Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the 50th overall selection.

The 10th wide receiver drafted last spring, Thornton entered the pro level with an enticing skillset. While he was only measured at 6-foot-2, 182 pounds in the pre-draft process, his speed an agility were rare and prompted the Patriots to make a move: he led all wide receiver prospects at the Scouting Combine with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash, and also tested well in the broad and vertical jumps.

Workout numbers alone obviously do not make an NFL-caliber player, but Thornton also brought some solid production as an X-receiver to the table. The Patriots obviously liked that mix of college production and next-level potential, and they tried to quickly integrate the rookie into the mix in 2022.

However, a fractured clavicle forced him to start the regular season on injured reserve. When he did return in Week 5, starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high ankle sprain; Thornton caught two passes for seven yards that day against Detroit.

Through the games that followed, the youngster had some ups and downs. The Patriots, however, appeared to be happy with his progression.

“He certainly has helped us. It’s good to have him,” said head coach Bill Belichick after a Week 17 win over Miami. “He came back early in the year but he missed so much time early, it took him a little while to catch up on some things. He’s an explosive player that can attack the vertical part of the defense. Fast with run-after-catch opportunities, things like that.

But like any rookie, there’s always room for improvement. There’s things he needs to work on and can do better. But he certainly helps us. “He’s a big target. Obviously Mac likes to throw to him. Big, fast guy. Quarterback-friendly. He’s made some big plays for us. He opens up some other things because of his ability to stretch the field vertically.”

Thornton’s skillset and development helped grow into a prominent role in the New England offense; he was on the field for more than half of the team’s offensive snaps in nine of his 13 games. And while his production and opportunities did not always stand in a direct relation to one another, he finished the season with some comparatively solid numbers.

When all was said and done, the 22-year-old had caught 22 passes for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Additionally, Thornton registered three carries for 16 yards and another score.

Compared to his teammates, his production did not necessarily stand out. Thornton ranked 10th on the team in total touches (25), eighth in yards from scrimmage (263), and third in touchdowns (3). However, a more apt comparison — especially as far as his outlook is concerned — might be with other players in his position.

So, how does Thornton’s 2022 campaign compare to other Patriots rookie wide receivers? Let’s find out by looking at some numbers:

Patriots wide receiver rookie seasons: 2000-22 Player Year Games Targets Catches Receiving Yds Yds/Catch Receiving TDs Carries Rushing Yds Yds/Carry Rushing TDs Snaps Touches/Snap Player Year Games Targets Catches Receiving Yds Yds/Catch Receiving TDs Carries Rushing Yds Yds/Carry Rushing TDs Snaps Touches/Snap Shockmain Davis 2000 (UDFA) 12 11 2 12 6.0 0 0 0 N/A 0 N/A N/A Deion Branch 2002 (2-65) 13 68 43 489 11.4 2 2 0 0.0 0 N/A N/A David Givens 2002 (7-253) 12 15 9 92 10.2 1 0 0 N/A 0 N/A N/A Bethel Johnson 2003 (2-45) 18 38 19 270 14.2 3 2 -9 -4.5 0 N/A N/A P.K. Sam 2004 (5-164) 2 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 N/A 0 N/A N/A Bam Childress 2005 (UDFA) 1 4 3 32 10.7 0 0 0 N/A 0 N/A N/A Chad Jackson 2006 (2-36) 14 21 13 152 11.7 3 4 22 5.5 0 N/A N/A Matthew Slater 2008 (5-153) 14 2 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 N/A 0 N/A N/A Brandon Tate 2009 (3-83) 2 2 0 0 N/A 0 1 11 11.0 0 N/A N/A Julian Edelman 2009 (7-232) 12 62 43 403 9.4 3 2 5 2.5 0 N/A N/A Taylor Price 2010 (3-90) 1 4 3 41 13.7 0 0 0 N/A 0 N/A N/A Aaron Dobson 2013 (2-59) 13 75 39 552 14.2 4 0 0 N/A 0 568 14.6 Josh Boyce 2013 (4-102) 9 19 9 121 13.4 0 0 0 N/A 0 179 19.9 Kenbrell Thompkins 2013 (UDFA) 13 72 32 466 14.6 4 0 0 N/A 0 613 19.2 Chris Harper 2015 (UDFA) 5 3 1 6 6.0 0 0 0 N/A 0 67 67.0 Malcolm Mitchell 2016 (4-112) 16 59 39 476 12.2 4 0 0 N/A 0 638 16.4 N'Keal Harry 2019 (1-32) 8 31 14 126 9.0 2 6 56 9.3 0 261 13.1 Jakobi Meyers 2019 (UDFA) 15 41 26 359 13.8 0 0 0 N/A 0 416 16.0 Gunner Olszewski 2019 (UDFA) 8 4 2 34 17.0 0 0 0 N/A 0 79 39.5 Kristian Wilkerson 2020 (UDFA) 1 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 N/A 0 2 0.0 Isaiah Zuber 2020 (UDFA) 4 2 2 29 14.5 0 2 21 10.5 0 26 6.5 Tyquan Thornton 2022 (2-50) 13 45 22 247 11.2 2 3 16 5.3 1 527 21.1

Starting with undrafted free agent Shockmain Davis in 2000 and going all the way to Thornton’s 2022 campaign, we have a total of 22 rookie wide receiver seasons to look at. And as a quick glance at the different statistics shows, the newest addition to that list is holding up quite well when compared to his peers.

That is true for both his volume numbers and his averages:

Patriots wide receiver rookie seasons: 2000-22, averages Value Games Targets Catches Receiving Yds Yds/Catch Receiving TDs Carries Rushing Yds Yds/Carry Rushing TDs Snaps Touches/Snap Value Games Targets Catches Receiving Yds Yds/Catch Receiving TDs Carries Rushing Yds Yds/Carry Rushing TDs Snaps Touches/Snap Thornton 13 45 22 247 11.2 2 3 16 5.3 1 527 21.1 Average 9.4 26.3 14.6 177.6 11.8 1.3 1.0 5.5 5.0 0.0 306.9 21.2 Median 12.0 17.0 9.0 106.5 11.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.4 0.0 261.0 16.4

Thornton ranks in the top half and above the average and median in most categories. The numbers are not a fully accurate representation of the success and failures of his first NFL season, but they do give us some insight into how the Patriots used him in his rookie campaign in comparison to other first-year wideouts. And what we can find out is that the statistics over his 13 games do not really stand out positively or negatively.

Moreover, the numbers themselves allow us to make a statistical comparison. And if we do that, we can see that Thornton’s most closely resemble those of 2003 second-round selection Bethel Johnson.

In general, it appears there are some connections between the two. They bring/brought a similar skillset to the table, with Johnson’s speed his biggest asset as well. He also did not get overly extensive looks in 2003 given that he was surrounded by some proven talent at the wide receiver and tight ends spots — something that was also true for Thornton this year.

The comparison in not a fully accurate one, though, because the circumstances as a whole are just too different. There are several reasons for that, but one is that Johnson simply saw more game action than Thornton.

To add another layer to this breakdown, it therefore might make sense to also look at per-game averages. And when doing that, we can see that Thornton’s closest comparison is actually a much more encouraging one than eventual flame-out Johnson: Jakobi Meyers.

Jakobi Meyers vs. Tyquan Thornton: Rookie season comparison Player Year Games Targets/GM Catches/GM Receving Yds/GM Receiving TDs/GM Carries/GM Rushing Yds/GM Rushing TDs/GM Snaps/GM Player Year Games Targets/GM Catches/GM Receving Yds/GM Receiving TDs/GM Carries/GM Rushing Yds/GM Rushing TDs/GM Snaps/GM Jakobi Meyers 2019 (UDFA) 15 2.73 1.73 23.93 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.73 Tyquan Thornton 2022 (2-50) 13 3.46 1.69 19.00 0.15 0.23 1.23 0.08 40.54

Thornton saw more targets and snaps per game than Meyers, and actually found the end zone several times. The then-undrafted free agent, meanwhile, caught slightly more passes and had more receiving yards than his future teammate.

At the end of the day, though, his one-season sample size does not make any suggestions about his future one way or the other — this is merely a comparison and not a look into a crystal ball. What it does show, meanwhile, is that there are several paths Thornton can go heading into his 2023 sophomore campaign.

The Patriots have to hope, and find a way, to get him onto the Jakobi Meyers trajectory. However, whether or not he can do that will depend on his own body of work and the trust he can earn from his coaches and quarterback alike.

For what it is worth, Mac Jones also expressed confident in Thornton earlier this month.

“Just excited to grow with him,” the now-third-year quarterback said. “He’s a young player. I’m a young player. We’re working every day to get that chemistry. He’s done a great job.”