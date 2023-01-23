Patriots rookie punt returner Marcus Jones named to PFWA’s 2022 All-NFL team

New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones has been selected to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-NFL team, the organization announced Monday.

The Paul Hornung Award recipient out of Troy and Houston got the call at punt returner after a regular season in which he sprinted for touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

Jones, 24, averaged 12.5 yards per punt return through 29 opportunities and finished with an NFL-leading 362 yards in that phase. Along the way arrived a handful of punt returns that gained 20-plus yards — including a game-winning score from 84 yards away in the closing seconds against the New York Jets.

Also seeing the field at wideout and cornerback, Jones caught four passes and intercepted two more through 15 games. He achieved first-team All-Pro status from the Associated Press earlier this month.

Now, in addition to All-NFL honors, the No. 85 overall pick earned All-AFC honors from the PFWA alongside outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who has made it in back-to-back years with the Patriots.

Judon, 30, set a franchise record with six sacks through the initial five games of the fall. He went on to set a career high with 15.5 sacks and tie another with 60 tackles. En route to becoming the Patriots’ lone Pro Bowler, the former Baltimore Ravens fifth-round draft choice from Grand Valley State tacked on two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The PFWA has selected an All-NFL team since 1966, and All-AFC and All-NFC teams since 1992. Last January, when head coach Bill Belichick was named Executive of the Year for the first time, New England was represented by a trio on the All-AFC team and a pair on the All-Rookie team.

The 2022 All-Rookie roster will be unveiled at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday along with Rookie of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.