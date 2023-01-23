The New England Patriots and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo entered negotiations about a contract extension earlier this month, and it appears that the new deal will come with some added responsibilities as well. What those will ultimately look like has yet to be seen, but we might have gotten a glimpse.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Mayo participated in the Patriots’ offensive coordinator interviews last week. His level of involvement is not known, but the mere fact that he was present speaks for itself.

... Jerod Mayo, appears to have already taken steps forward in his place on the staff. Belichick had Mayo in the room as part of the OC interviews, while the rest of his staff was enjoying a week-and-a-half vacation ahead of coaching in the Shrine Game. Mayo’s new deal with the Patriots isn’t done yet, but that he’s in on such an important hire matters. Given all that, I’d say there’s a good chance Mayo will wind up with an assistant head coach title.

Regardless of the title Mayo will ultimately hold once his extension is finalized, the Patriots are making sure to keep him in the loop on important matters such as hiring a new offensive coordinator. This can be seen as an indication that his role on the Bill Belichick-led coaching staff could be a substantial one in 2023 and beyond.

The Patriots interviewed five coaches over the course of last week, with Bill O’Brien, Keenan McCardell, Shawn Jefferson, Adrian Klemm and in-house candidate Nick Caley all competing for the vacant position atop the offensive staff. All of them have some ties to Belichick, but only two have also spent time with Mayo before.

O’Brien was with the Patriots — albeit on offense — during the first four seasons of Mayo’s active playing career (2008-11). Caley, meanwhile, has been a part of the team’s coaching same staff even before the former linebacker decided to rejoin the team as a coach in 2019.

Whether or not Mayo will work with any of those coaches in 2023 will be seen. But finding out more about his future role within the organization is equally as fascinating an offseason storyline as the search for a new coordinator on offense.