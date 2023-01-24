New England Patriots links 1/24/23 - First comeback win of 2023: O’Brien returns to fix the offense

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar announces that according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bill O’Brien is returning to New England and being named offensive coordinator of the Patriots.
- Mike Dussalt reports the Patriots had two players honored by the Pro Football Writers Association for their stellar 2022 seasons: Matthew Judon, Marcus Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coach; What’s next? ”Having served under coach Bill Belichick from 2007-11, O’Brien helped navigate a Patriots offense, which featured ball protection, efficient running and spreading the ball to multiple pass catchers; including a fearsome two-tight-end-set of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.”
- Murph (E2GSports) Patriots bring back Bill O’Brien: This O’Brien is a very different coach than the one who left.
- Alex Barth writes Bill O’Brien is uniquely qualified for this job. “The biggest thing he’ll need to do is clean up and modernize the Patriots’ offensive system.”
- Mark Daniels explains why Mac Jones should be thrilled about getting a new coach in Bill O’Brien.
- Chris Mason talks about the Pats landing “primary target” Bill O’Brien and whether he can get Mac Jones on track.
- Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria discuss what makes Bill O’Brien the best fit in New England. (1 min. video)
- Phil Perry tells us what exactly Jerod Mayo would do as Pats’ assistant head coach.
- Tom E. Curran reflects on what New England needs to do to close the gap on the NFL’s elite.
- Dakota Randall notes Matt Patricia’s contract with the Detroit Lions is up, generating reports on his expected exit.
- Mark Daniels continues his 2022 positional review with a look at the RBs: Do Patriots need more help behind Rhamondre Stevenson?
- Peyton Doyle notes Jakobi Meyers is one of 18 potential free agents that the Patriots have to make a decision on this offseason.
- Dakota Randall makes the cases for and against re-signing Damien Harris. Harris remains very good when healthy.
- Keagan Stiefel thumbnails seven intriguing prospects to watch at the Shrine Bowl. New England will coach some top NFL draft prospects.
- Alex Barth’s Shrine Bowl preview: Who will Patriots coaches be watching in Las Vegas?
- Dakota Randall feels the Bills’ loss reinforces that the AFC East is not a lost cause for the Patriots in 2023.
- Jerry Thornton wonders if the inevitable Bills Dynasty we’ve been hearing about for the last four years is over before it ever began. Let us count the ways.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, reuniting him with Bill Belichick, per report
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) How the NFL’s final four teams explain the 2022 season.
- Brooke Pryor and Seth Walder (ESPN) Conference championships previews: Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL fact or fiction: 2) Mahomes-Burrow is the new Manning-Brady. 3) The Bills’ Super Bowl window is closed.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Overreactions, reality checks for NFL divisional round: Bengals save NFL? Cowboys move on from Dak Prescott?
- Bryan DeArdo & Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Bengals vs. Bills takeaways: Joe Burrow-led Cincy dominates, earns AFC title game rematch vs. Chiefs.
- Ryan O’Halloran (Buffalo News) The hard truth after playoff loss: Super Bowl further away for Bills than entering season.
- Matt Harmon (Yahoo! Sports) Divisional Round - Care/Don’t Care: Bills loss to Bengals exposed flaws we should have seen all along
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) How Bengals DC Lou Anarumo confused Josh Allen and the Bills in convincing divisional round playoff win.
- Vincent Verhei (FootballOutsiders) Travis Kelce and the Year of the tight end.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady plans to appeal his tripping fine, attacks NFLPA.
