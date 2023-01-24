 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Patriots hire Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator

New England Patriots links 1/24/23 - First comeback win of 2023: O’Brien returns to fix the offense

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima Updated
/ new
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers celebrate
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coach; What’s next? ”Having served under coach Bill Belichick from 2007-11, O’Brien helped navigate a Patriots offense, which featured ball protection, efficient running and spreading the ball to multiple pass catchers; including a fearsome two-tight-end-set of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.”
  • Murph (E2GSports) Patriots bring back Bill O’Brien: This O’Brien is a very different coach than the one who left.
  • Alex Barth writes Bill O’Brien is uniquely qualified for this job. “The biggest thing he’ll need to do is clean up and modernize the Patriots’ offensive system.”
  • Mark Daniels explains why Mac Jones should be thrilled about getting a new coach in Bill O’Brien.
  • Chris Mason talks about the Pats landing “primary target” Bill O’Brien and whether he can get Mac Jones on track.
  • Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria discuss what makes Bill O’Brien the best fit in New England. (1 min. video)
  • Phil Perry tells us what exactly Jerod Mayo would do as Pats’ assistant head coach.
  • Tom E. Curran reflects on what New England needs to do to close the gap on the NFL’s elite.
  • Dakota Randall notes Matt Patricia’s contract with the Detroit Lions is up, generating reports on his expected exit.
  • Mark Daniels continues his 2022 positional review with a look at the RBs: Do Patriots need more help behind Rhamondre Stevenson?
  • Peyton Doyle notes Jakobi Meyers is one of 18 potential free agents that the Patriots have to make a decision on this offseason.
  • Dakota Randall makes the cases for and against re-signing Damien Harris. Harris remains very good when healthy.
  • Keagan Stiefel thumbnails seven intriguing prospects to watch at the Shrine Bowl. New England will coach some top NFL draft prospects.
  • Alex Barth’s Shrine Bowl preview: Who will Patriots coaches be watching in Las Vegas?
  • Dakota Randall feels the Bills’ loss reinforces that the AFC East is not a lost cause for the Patriots in 2023.
  • Jerry Thornton wonders if the inevitable Bills Dynasty we’ve been hearing about for the last four years is over before it ever began. Let us count the ways.

NATIONAL NEWS

