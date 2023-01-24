The New England Patriots have hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator, but they are apparently not done filling out the coaching staff. In fact, they will hold a second interview with one of the four OC candidates who did not get the job.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, “another meeting is anticipated” between the Patriots and current Oregon assistant coach Adrian Klemm.

Klemm, 45, conducted a virtual interview with New England last week but ended up not getting hired as coordinator. However, it appears the team still has interest in him — presumably as a candidate to coach the offensive line.

Klemm’s experience in that area is significant. A second-round selection by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, the Hawai’i product spent five years with the organization and started 10 games. He signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2005 and was out of football a year later, but his time as an active player helped lay the foundation for his coaching career.

Klemm started out at SMU in 2008, moving over to UCLA four years later. He did leave the school under controversial circumstances related to his work as a recruiter in 2017, but returned to coaching two years later: he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, first as assistant O-line coach (2019-20) before taking over the main role in 2021.

However, he left before the season was over and joined the University of Oregon as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Klemm has held that role ever since, but the Patriots apparently are trying to lure him back to the NFL.

Doing so will not be cheap, though: Klemm is reportedly making around $1 million a year at Oregon. If the financials do work out, though, he is a prime candidate to take over as New England’s next O-line coach.

The role was held by Matt Patricia in 2022, with Billy Yates serving as assistant offensive line coach.