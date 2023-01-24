Patriots’ Brenden Schooler, Marcus Jones selected to PFWA’s 2022 All-Rookie team

Seven NFL clubs were represented twice on the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-Rookie team, including the New England Patriots.

The PFWA announced Tuesday that defensive backs Brenden Schooler and Marcus Jones earned respective selections on special teams and at punt returner.

Schooler, 25, finished the regular season tied for second on New England’s special teams with 330 snaps played. The product of Oregon, Arizona and Texas led the kicking game with 14 tackles through 16 games before missing the finale due to a hip injury. A pair of fumble recoveries were collected over that span by Schooler, who also recovered a blocked punt against the Indianapolis Colts. Part of a streak extending to 19 years, he was one of two undrafted rookies to make the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster out of training camp.

Jones, 24, previously secured a place on the All-AFC and All-NFL teams in addition to being named an Associated Press first-team All-Pro earlier this month. The No. 85 overall pick by way of Troy and Houston did so after a rookie campaign in which he led the league with 362 yards through 29 punt returns for an average of 12.5 yards per. In addition to his game-winning 84-yard runback in November, the former Paul Hornung Award winner caught four passes and intercepted two en route to touchdowns on offense and defense.

The PFWA has honored an All-Rookie team every season since 1974.

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was named the organization’s 2022 Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. His first-round teammate across the ball, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.