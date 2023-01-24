Patriots sign offensive lineman Bill Murray to futures contract for 2023

Bill Murray will be returning to the New England Patriots for a fourth campaign.

The converted offensive lineman signed a reserve-futures contract on Tuesday, the organization announced. He had been a free agent since his previous agreement expired on Jan. 16.

Murray, 25, entered the NFL with New England as an undrafted rookie in 2020. The William & Mary product spent the entirety of his first two years on the practice squad before moving across the line of scrimmage for 2022.

Three standard elevations and reversions followed during the regular season. After dressing versus the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, Murray, listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, made his official debut with three snaps on special teams versus the Buffalo Bills.

“Bill does all he can,” head coach Bill Belichick told reporters midway through the fall. “Nobody works harder than that kid and he’s again, physically, he looks great and was impressive. His training’s very impressive. But like a lot of young guys, what they really need are snaps, and so he gets as many as he can. So, making progress.”

The Patriots now stand with 14 futures signings for 2023.

Former CFL cornerback Rodney Randle Jr. and former Rutgers linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi mark the lone outside arrivals. The remainder finished the calendar on the practice squad.