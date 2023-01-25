Pats Pulpit Reacts: How do you feel about the Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

While not officially announced just yet, Bill O’Brien will be the New England Patriots’ next offensive coordinator. The two sides agreed to a contract on Tuesday, meaning that O’Brien will return to the team that he already worked for between 2007 and 2011 — filling a role he previously held during his final season in New England.

The 53-year-old reuniting with the Patriots was not a surprising outcome. Even before the team announced its intentions to hire a new offensive coordinator earlier this month, there were rumblings about O’Brien as a lead candidate for the vacation position.

New England did go on to interview five candidates, but the process eventually led to the expected outcome: O’Brien being brought back into the fold.

Was that the right move for the team, though? Would the Patriots have been better off with another offensive coordinator? Needless to say, that the O’Brien hire is the the topic of debate in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey.

