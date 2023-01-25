 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 1/25/23 - Offense to-do list: Assemble staff, commit to system; More

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) With Bill O’Brien back, what’s next for Matt Patricia, Joe Judge?
  • Staff (ProFootballWriters.org) PFWA All-Rookie Team, on-field awards. Patriots had two All-Rookie selections: PR Marcus Jones and ST Brenden Schooler.
  • Albert Breer (SI) MAQB: The two common threads tying together the NFC’s unfamiliar finalists; Plus, the injuries that could affect the AFC championship and why Travis Kelce is so hard to cover.
  • Mark Schultz (Football Zebras) 4 observations from the divisional playoff weekend.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Divisional weekend averages 37.1 million viewers.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Two weeks later, no coaching vacancy has been filled.
  • Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) John Hussey and Ron Torbert are Conference Championship referees.
  • Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Carl Cheffers is the referee for Super Bowl LVII.
  • Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: ‘Don’t want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase’.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Aaron Rodgers continues to hold all the cards regarding his future.
  • Around The NFL (NFL.com) NFL Honors: Finalists announced for select awards from 2022 season.
  • Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Tom Brady or Greg Olsen? Fox has a future decision to make on its No. 1 analyst. Greg Olsen has been excellent in the booth, but Fox isn’t paying Tom Brady big money to be No. 2.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Lisa Guerrero (SI) ‘Monday Night Football’ was her dream job. What she found was loneliness, depression and devastation.

