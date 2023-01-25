New England Patriots links 1/25/23 - Offense to-do list: Assemble staff, commit to system; More

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Transaction: Patriots sign OL Bill Murray to a future contract.
- Evan Lazar analyzes what the offense will look like under Bill O’Brien.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man; Divisional round roundup; More.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Report on Bill O’Brien returning as offensive coordinator, Divisional round takeaways. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Keagan Stiefel notes Dante Scarnecchia had the opportunity to see Adrian Klemm in action as a coach, and came away impressed.
- Alex Barth suggests the biggest thing Bill O’Brien needs to fix is what the Patriots struggled with most in 2022 – sustained offense.
- Zack Cox outlines three important next steps for New England with O’Brien now aboard. 1. Assemble O’Brien’s coaching staff.
- Michael Hurley shares his plan for fixing Patriots’ offense. 1. Build O’Brien’s staff. 2. Rebuild the roster.
- Andrew Callahan looks at what’s next for the Patriots after the Bill O’Brien hire. 1. Reshape the offensive staff. 2. Commit to an offensive system. 3. Reach out to Mac Jones.
- Zack Cox offers four thoughts on what Bill O’Brien’s return means for the Patriots and Mac Jones. 1. This was always the best and most obvious choice.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Now Bill O’Brien’s work starts. 1. Do an in-depth self-scouting look at the offense.
- Conor Ryan identifies three offseason goals for the Pats to fix this offense. 1. Bring in a new offensive line coach.
- Khari Thompson highlights Ty Law who says the Patriots’ biggest need now is to go get a dominant No. 1 option at receiver to compliment Mac Jones’s game.
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots finally get it right with Bill O’Brien.
- Alex Reimer says Patricia and Judge may be out, but the carnage from their disastrous tenure could be everlasting. /Everlasting, really??
- Dakota Randall says Mac Jones is set to enter a pivotal Year 3 and will have no more excuses.
- Dakota Randall makes the case for and against bringing back Nelson Agholor.
- Bernd Buchmasser reports the Patriots finalized their coaching staff for East-West Shrine Bowl, exclude Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.
- Mark Daniels looks at the omissions from the Patriots coaching staff for the East-West Shrine game and wonders if Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are already off the coaching staff.
- Mike Kadlick suggests five players to watch on the Patriots Shrine Bowl roster: Defense.
- Michael Hurley makes the case for and against Tom Brady rejoining the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotsCountry) Startin’ Somethin’: Robert Kraft, purchasing the Patriots and The Jacksons? /Good read.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Tyler Lamb (Stadium Rant) discuss the Bill O’Brien hiring and what it means for the team. (39 min.)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph talk Bill O’Brien and all things Patriots. (1 hour)
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes back Nick Stevens to talk Pats and Bill O’Brien. (22 min.)
- Patriots Beat podcast: Alex Barth and Mike Kadlick react to the hiring of Bill O’Brien as the Patriots new Offensive Coordinator. (79 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) With Bill O’Brien back, what’s next for Matt Patricia, Joe Judge?
- Staff (ProFootballWriters.org) PFWA All-Rookie Team, on-field awards. Patriots had two All-Rookie selections: PR Marcus Jones and ST Brenden Schooler.
- Albert Breer (SI) MAQB: The two common threads tying together the NFC’s unfamiliar finalists; Plus, the injuries that could affect the AFC championship and why Travis Kelce is so hard to cover.
- Mark Schultz (Football Zebras) 4 observations from the divisional playoff weekend.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Divisional weekend averages 37.1 million viewers.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Two weeks later, no coaching vacancy has been filled.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) John Hussey and Ron Torbert are Conference Championship referees.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Carl Cheffers is the referee for Super Bowl LVII.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: ‘Don’t want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase’.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Aaron Rodgers continues to hold all the cards regarding his future.
- Around The NFL (NFL.com) NFL Honors: Finalists announced for select awards from 2022 season.
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) Tom Brady or Greg Olsen? Fox has a future decision to make on its No. 1 analyst. Greg Olsen has been excellent in the booth, but Fox isn’t paying Tom Brady big money to be No. 2.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Lisa Guerrero (SI) ‘Monday Night Football’ was her dream job. What she found was loneliness, depression and devastation.
