New England Patriots links 1/26/23 - Belichick’s co-OC plan was a cluster; Everything on its way up

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots officially hire Bill O’Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach.
- Alexandra Francisco has the story of No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance.
- Patriots Catch-22: Reaction to Bill O’Brien’s return, What’s next for the coaching staff. (90 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian go inside the most dysfunctional Patriots season under Bill Belichick: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’. /Terrific read. The offense was screwed, I feel for the players.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots’ offensive overhaul: Bill Belichick admitting mistake, better late than never.
- Florence Marceau (PatsPropaganda) A five-step New England Patriots 2023 offseason plan. 1. Revamp the attack.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) 5 ways the Patriots offense will improve schematically with Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Bill O’Brien, Mac Jones: Can they rebuild Patriots’ broken offense?
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Why Bill O’Brien is a good fit for the Patriots.
- Darren Hartwell highlights Gronk on why he is bullish on the 2023 Patriots and views O’Brien’s hire as a slam dunk.
- Tom E. Curran kicks off his positional analysis by assessing the state of the wide receiver position and identifying the one thing the front office must accomplish.
- Mark Daniels examines the tight end position group. Contract situation: You can’t sugarcoat it. This is a mess.
- Zack Cox wonders if Bill O’Brien’s return can help unlock the Pats’ tight ends.
- Chris Mason issues his final Patriots report cards: Offense and Defense.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) Adrian Klemm would be a home run hire as Patriots offensive line coach.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots sign versatile offensive lineman Bill Murray to futures contract.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots free agents on offense: Re-sign or let go?
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 3 big-name Patriots free agents most likely to be gone in 2023.
- Mike Kadlick thumbnails five free agency and trade targets for the Patriots at wide receiver.
- Dakota Randall looks at whether the Patriots should pursue a trade for Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow.
- Zack Cox takes a look at whether New England should re-sign top corner Jonathan Jones.
- Dakota Randall explains why underrated Daniel Ekuale is worth re-signing: The veteran lineman was surprisingly productive in 2022.
- Dakota Randall is finding it hard to make a case for the Patriots to re-sign offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots projected to get a massive haul in 2023 compensatory picks.
- Zack Cox gives us five takeaways from the Patriots’ Shrine Bowl coaching staff. Troy Brown will have a chance to be head coach for this game.
- Tom E. Curran confirms Steve Belichick is indeed on the coaching staff for the Shrine Bowl. He was told it was an oversight by the Shrine folks.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss Bill O’Brien and what moves the Pats may make next. (43 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Cam Mellor (ProFootballNetwork) Everything you need to know about the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.
- Ian Cummings (ProFootballNetwork) Five prospects New England could draft from the Shrine Bowl.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL’s unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each AFC team. Patriots: Jakobi Meyers.
- Arif Hasan (ProFootballNetwork) QB Power Rankings: Patrick Mahomes leads the way, Josh Allen close behind.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index, Championship Sunday: QBs headline juicy AFC title game, but running backs will decide winner.
- The Jim Rome Show (JimRome) Marcus Jones talks about his historic All-Pro season and being in the elite company of Deion Sanders.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tampering in advance of free agency is already happening.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Conference Championship game picks.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL conference championship picks: Joe Burrow leads Bengals back to Super Bowl, Eagles join them.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL playoffs picks: Eagles top 49ers in NFC title game thriller, Bengals beat Chiefs in AFC Championship.
Loading comments...