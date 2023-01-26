New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley will not become the next offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

While Caley did interview for the open position last week, the Jets organization decided to go in a different direction. As they announced on Thursday, former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will become their new offensive coordinator.

What this means for Caley remains to be seen. The 40-year-old spent the last eight years in New England, including six in his current role as TE coach. However, despite his experience as the club’s longest-tenured assistant on the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots decided against making him their own coordinator in back-to-back offseasons.

Last year, in light of Josh McDaniels leaving for Las Vegas, the team instead opted for a collaborative effort led by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. The experiment failed, leading to a new search for an offensive coordinator over the last week.

The top in-house candidate, Caley was one of five coaches to interview for the position. It eventually went to Bill O’Brien, though, leaving his status in flux.

For what it is worth, Caley is one of the coaches not listed on New England’s staff for the upcoming East-West Shrine Bowl. Whether that changes with him not getting the Jets’ gig is up in the air, just like the team’s plane that departed for Las Vegas on Thursday.

One thing is certain, though: New York picking Hackett might be the impetus needed for the Patriots and Caley to continue working together.