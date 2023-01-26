Report: Joe Judge will be part of the Patriots’ staff at the East-West Shrine Bowl after all

Despite not being listed on the coaching roster released on Wednesday, Joe Judge will in fact be part of the New England Patriots contingent for the upcoming East-West Shrine Bowl. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he will serve in an advisory role alongside other senior members of the Patriots’ staff.

New England’s quarterbacks coach in 2022, Judge is facing an uncertain future within the organization. The Patriots recently hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator, and he will also take over the role held by Judge last year.

This left the 41-year-old in limbo. However, his inclusion with the Shrine Bowl staff can be interpreted as a sign that he will remain with the Patriots in some capacity after all.

The same cannot be said for the men jointly leading the New England offense alongside Judge in 2022. Matt Patricia has not joined the rest of the team on its trip to Las Vegas on Thursday; like Judge his outlook is also unclear: O’Brien will replace him as play-caller, and the team is apparently also looking for a new offensive line coach.

The only O-line coach listed on the Shrine Bowl staff is Billy Yates, who served as Patricia’s assistant last season. Yates continues to carry the “Assistant offensive line” title for the upcoming college all-star game.

Patricia’s future remains murky, especially in light of his contract situation (he was still being paid by his previous club, the Detroit Lions, through 2022).

In addition to Judge and Patricia, linebackers coach Steve Belichick and tight ends coach Nick Caley were also not listed on the Shrine Bowl staff. Belichick has made the trip as well and like Judge will also serve as a supervisor. Caley’s status for the game as well as his general future in New England — he unsuccessfully interviewed for the offensive coordinator position and is on an expiring contract — are TBD.

Defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, meanwhile, will be in Mobile, AL, soon to serve as defensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl. He will not be in Las Vegas this week.