New England Patriots links 1/27/23 - Can we all agree Pats need upgrade at OT?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault points out that while special teams took some lumps in 2022, a trio of rookies helped reset the unit’s future trajectory.
- Community: Cole Strange and the Patriots Foundation celebrate perfect attendance at Young Woods Elementary School. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 1/26: One trade NE must make, Herald report on Patriots coaching drama, coaches head to Shrine Bowl / Senior Bowl. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Michael Hurley writes how Thursday was seemingly a good day for Mac Jones.
- Dakota Randall explains why Mac Jones’ Year 2 regression isn’t a huge cause for alarm.
- Keagan Stiefel says it appears more coaching staff changes are set to come for the Patriots, and O’Brien will have input in any potential additions.
- Jeff Howe (The Athletic) Matt Patricia still determining future, Joe Judge to return in different role. “Matt Patricia, who was the de facto offensive coordinator this season, is still assessing his future, and it appears all options remain on the table. He could return to the Patriots in a different capacity, or he may opt for a fresh start with another team’s defensive staff. ... Tight ends coach Nick Caley’s future is also up in the air. ... Joe Judge, who was the quarterbacks coach this season, will return to the coaching staff in a different role that has yet to be determined.”
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Offensive tackle targets for the Patriots with #14 overall pick.
- Mark Daniels examines the offensive tackle position: Patriots pass protection wasn’t good in 2022. Their top priority this offseason should be to add better tackle depth.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three most important positions to improve for Patriots in 2023. 1. Tackle.
- Alex Barth takes a look at which Alabama offensive players might the Patriots try to reunite with Bill O’Brien in this year’s draft.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Could Patriots trade for Mac Jones’ ex-Bama roommate?
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Patriots poised to cash in on compensatory picks at the upcoming Draft.
- Matt Dolloff notes Jakobi Meyers reportedly played through serious injury during 2022 season.
- Chris Mason issues his final grades for all 47 Patriots players that contributed regularly in 2022.
- Chris Mason’s final grades for Patriots special teamers span from A to F.
- Conor Ryan is hearing DeAndre Hopkins’ trade value may not be as high as some might think, and explains why that’s good news for the Patriots.
- Michael Hurley makes the case for the rest of the NFL to sign Tom Brady.
- Nick O’Malley notes Brian Flores is in the mix for Vikings defensive coordinator job.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jenna Lemoncelli (NY Post) Joe Judge’s disastrous Patriots season included curse-filled Mac Jones blowups.
- Bill Bender (Sporting News) Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: How budding QB rivalry compares to Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning and more.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Conference Championship Preview: A look at Sunday’s games, including a ranking of the four coaches involved, the better home-field advantage and Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow.
- Staff (ESPN) 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs previews: Playoff picks, schedule, odds.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs, position-by-position advantages, who has the edge.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFC Championship Game: Eagles vs. 49ers position-by-position advantages, where each team has the edge.
- Chris Bumbaca (USA Today) One X-factor (non-QB) for each NFL team during conference championships.
- Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Dak, Bills rebuild, best QB left, who goes to Super Bowl LVII?
- Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) Examining a free-agent running back market that could be the best in years.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) Ease up with the Dak Prescott discourse; Bills’ coaches aren’t the problem; and ranking the (bad) head coach openings.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) One thing each Championship Sunday team does better than the others.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Chiefs now favored over Bengals after more line movement in AFC Championship Game.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Eagles, Bengals advance.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) NFL championship game picks: Who reaches Super Bowl 57?
- Jared Mueller (SBNation) Analytics predicts who will win NFL conference titles, advance to Super Bowl LVII.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) Network announcers set for NFC, AFC championship games.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) 49ers seeking its 37th postseason win, tying Patriots for most in NFL history.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Could conference championships become a Sunday, Monday event? /First they came for the all-weekend Draft...
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) Chris Stapleton, Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph to perform prior to Super Bowl LVII.
- Marc Ross (NFL.com) 10 NFL players who have earned big-money contracts in the coming offseason. No Pats.
- Courtney Cronin (ESPN) 2022 NFL MVP award: Ranking five finalists, Patrick Mahomes’ bid.
- Marcel Louis-Jacques (ESPN) Inside Mike McDaniel’s first season as Miami Dolphins head coach.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Non-Aaron Rodgers veterans give Jets more-direct options to end QB woes.
- C. Jackson Cowart (NY Post) Jets’ Super Bowl odds shorten after hiring Nathaniel Hackett as OC.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Art Rooney II: We’ll see on Mike Tomlin extension, don’t want to speculate.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing in 2023?
Loading comments...