New England Patriots links 1/27/23 - Can we all agree Pats need upgrade at OT?

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
/ new

NFL: SEP 11 Patriots at Dolphins
OT Isaiah Wynn
Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Michael Hurley writes how Thursday was seemingly a good day for Mac Jones.
  • Dakota Randall explains why Mac Jones’ Year 2 regression isn’t a huge cause for alarm.
  • Keagan Stiefel says it appears more coaching staff changes are set to come for the Patriots, and O’Brien will have input in any potential additions.
  • Jeff Howe (The Athletic) Matt Patricia still determining future, Joe Judge to return in different role. “Matt Patricia, who was the de facto offensive coordinator this season, is still assessing his future, and it appears all options remain on the table. He could return to the Patriots in a different capacity, or he may opt for a fresh start with another team’s defensive staff. ... Tight ends coach Nick Caley’s future is also up in the air. ... Joe Judge, who was the quarterbacks coach this season, will return to the coaching staff in a different role that has yet to be determined.”
  • Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Offensive tackle targets for the Patriots with #14 overall pick.
  • Mark Daniels examines the offensive tackle position: Patriots pass protection wasn’t good in 2022. Their top priority this offseason should be to add better tackle depth.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three most important positions to improve for Patriots in 2023. 1. Tackle.
  • Alex Barth takes a look at which Alabama offensive players might the Patriots try to reunite with Bill O’Brien in this year’s draft.
  • Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Could Patriots trade for Mac Jones’ ex-Bama roommate?
  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Patriots poised to cash in on compensatory picks at the upcoming Draft.
  • Matt Dolloff notes Jakobi Meyers reportedly played through serious injury during 2022 season.
  • Chris Mason issues his final grades for all 47 Patriots players that contributed regularly in 2022.
  • Chris Mason’s final grades for Patriots special teamers span from A to F.
  • Conor Ryan is hearing DeAndre Hopkins’ trade value may not be as high as some might think, and explains why that’s good news for the Patriots.
  • Michael Hurley makes the case for the rest of the NFL to sign Tom Brady.
  • Nick O’Malley notes Brian Flores is in the mix for Vikings defensive coordinator job.

NATIONAL NEWS

