Even with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remaining in critical condition following his in-game cardiac arrest, the NFL announced that no changes to the Week 18 schedule have been made. This means that the upcoming game between the Bills and the New England Patriots remains set to be kicked off on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. ET.

The league released a statement on the matter on Tuesday. While play should resume as planned this upcoming weekend, Buffalo’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals — which was suspended in the first quarter — will not be resumed this week:

The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.

Hamlin collapsed following a routine play on Monday night. Medical personnel initiated CPR on the field and later had to use defibrillation on the 24-year-old. He eventually was transported to a nearby hospital in Cincinnati and remains in critical condition.

The game did not resume following Hamlin’s collapse, and was permanently suspended an hour later.

The incident triggered an outpour of support. Fans and players alike took to social media to express their well-wishes for the second-year defender, while a GoFundMe page set up for Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation has received $4.4 million in donations.