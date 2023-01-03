Football is taking a backseat this week in light of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday night.

It appears the show will go on, however, with the NFL holding onto its Week 18 schedule. As part of it, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are still set to play each other at Orchard Park’s Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. ET.

Our coverage this week will look a bit different given the Hamlin situation, and the fact that accurate projections for this contest are off the table because of it. Nonetheless, we will have plenty of content online leading up to the game and try to provide you with all the best information about the Patriots, Bills, and their upcoming matchup.

So, in order not to miss any of our pre- and post-game analysis of the game, please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit this story stream.