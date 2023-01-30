Add Lynn Bowden Jr. to the list of New England Patriots’ futures signings for the 2023 season. As was announced by the club on Monday, it reached an agreement with the wide receiver to keep him around after the expiration of his practice squad contract.

Bowden Jr., 25, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. Just fourth months later, the Kentucky product was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

In Miami, Bowden Jr. appeared in 10 games during his rookie campaign while serving a multitude of roles. Officially listed as a wide receiver, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder lined up all over the offensive formation, including at quarterback. He ended his first NFL season with 37 touches for 243 yards as well as one 32-yard completion on two pass attempts.

After he spent his entire sophomore year on the Dolphins’ injured reserve, Bowden Jr. was released by the club ahead of the 2022 roster cutdown deadline. This paved the way for him to move to New England, where he signed a practice squad deal.

Bowden Jr. went on to spend the entire season on the Patriots’ developmental roster. He was, however, elevated to the game-day team on one occasion: he played 14 offensive snaps in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, not registering any statistics.

He reverted back to the practice squad after the 26-3 victory, and was not called up again. Bowden Jr. eventually became one of five players on the scout team not to be offered a reserve/futures deal to keep him around immediately after the season. Two weeks after he entered unrestricted free agency, he is now back in the fold.

Bowden Jr. is therefore now one of 15 players signed to such futures contracts. He is joining a dozen fellow former practice squad members — RB J.J. Taylor, WR Tre Nixon, TE Matt Sokol, TE Scotty Washington, OL Bill Murray, OL Hayden Howerton, DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr., DL LaBryan Ray, LB Terez Hall, LB Calvin Munson, CB Quandre Mosely, S Brad Hawkins — as well as two free agency additions in DB Rodney Randle Jr. and LB Olakunle Fatukasi.