Which Patriots players made the famous second-year jump in 2022?

The New England Patriots were quite busy during the 2021 offseason. Two years removed from Tom Brady leaving town and effectively ending a two-decade dynasty, they finally had the resources available to kick off their major rebuilding operation.

And kick it off they did in rather spectacular fashion: the Patriots were the top-spending team in free agency that year, and added high-profile players on both offense and defense. They later followed that up with another splash in the draft, picking their potential quarterback of the future in the first round.

The investments paid dividends right away, with the Patriots going 10-7 and returning to the playoffs after a one-year absence. However, the success was not meant to last.

The team finished its 2022 campaign at 8-9, and failed to qualify for the tournament for a second time in three post-Brady seasons. There were several issues for the team that year, especially on offense and in the kicking game; one of the problem was that second-year players either acquired through draft or free agency were unable to make significant performance jumps.

With that said, let’s go through the list of 2021 offseason acquisitions who were still with the team in 2022 to find out whether they trended up or down last season.

2021 rookie acquisitions

QB Mac Jones: Coming off one of the better rookie quarterback seasons in recent memory, the Patriots’ 2021 first-round pick did not develop as anticipated in Year 2. The issues for Jones were manifold. He had to operate within a new-look offense that losing coordinator Josh McDaniels in the offseason; the inexperienced Matt Patricia and Joe Judge took over and failed to build on the success Jones and company had the previous season. He also suffered a high-ankle sprain that kept him out of three games, dealt with turnover issues early in the year, and showed a general feeling of discomfort running the system. Jones did have some encouraging moments as well and showed some growth in some areas, but the trajectory is now less certain than it appeared to be a year ago. | Stock: Down

DT Christian Barmore: The 2022 season was a challenging one for the 38th pick of the 2021 draft. On the one hand, Barmore had a slow start and later would miss seven games because of a nagging knee injury. On the other hand, there were several occasions where he showed his immense upside and disruptiveness. Had he stayed healthy throughout the year, it is no stretch of the imagination that his impact would have been even bigger. Still, Barmore keeps trending in the right direction even with his injury woes last year. | Stock: Up

LB Ronnie Perkins: After seeing no snaps as a rookie in 2021, the Patriots’ third-round investment also did not take the field in 2022. Perkins saw action in two preseason games, but had to be sent to season-ending injured reserve ahead of late August’s roster cutdown deadline. His stock effectively remains unchanged, and that’s not necessarily a good sign. | Stock: Unchanged

RB Rhamondre Stevenson: A fourth-round selection in 2021, Stevenson developed into one of the NFL’s most electric running backs in his sophomore year. He started the season in a rotation with Damien Harris, but with the veteran dealing with a multitude injuries — and with receiving back Ty Montgomery being lost for the season after just one game — his role expanded drastically: at times, Stevenson was an every-down player for the Patriots and eventually finished the season as their leader in rushing attempts, receptions and yards from scrimmage. He did run out of steam a bit down the stretch, but his body of work as a whole in 2022 was nothing short of impressive. | Stock: Up

S Joshuah Bledsoe: Coming off a quiet rookie season without any in-game opportunities, the former sixth-round draft choice had a strong training camp. It helped him make his way onto the 53-man roster, but did not translate into regular playing time: Bledsoe appeared in three games and saw just 29 snaps between defense and special teams. | Stock: Unchanged

WR Tre Nixon: Nixon spent his entire rookie season on the Patriots’ practice squad and did not appear in any games. Nixon also spent his entire sophomore season on the Patriots’ practice squad and did not appear in any games. His stock remains unchanged, and on the lower side of the expectation spectrum. | Stock: Unchanged

K Quinn Nordin: Nordin moved between the active roster, practice squad and injured reserve in 2021. In 2022, the former rookie free agent was released and later added to the non-football injury list. He has yet to appear in an NFL game. | Stock: Unchanged

Not listed here are two additional members of the Patriots’ 2021 draft class. Fifth-round linebacker Cameron McGrone started the year on New England’s practice squad but has since departed for Indianapolis. Sixth-round offensive lineman William Sherman is now in Denver after getting released ahead of cutdown day in 2022.

2021 free agency acquisitions

WR Nelson Agholor: Two years removed from signing a two-year, $22 million contract it is safe to say signing Agholor has not panned out. After catching 38 passes for 491 yards and a touchdown in 2021, he caught 31 for 362 and two scores in 2022. His decline in production cannot be evaluated without also considering the mess the Patriots’ offense was under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, but the bottom line remains: he was merely a role player in his first year, and at times not even that in his second. | Stock: Down

WR Kendrick Bourne: Besides Mac Jones there was probably no other player who, was a) as much impacted by the Patriots’ attempt at streamlining the offense, and b) as big a disappointment coming off an encouraging 2021 campaign. After being one of the team’s most productive players the previous year, Bourne took a major step back his second season. Some of that was by his own fault — getting tossed from a training camp practice for fighting, showing up late to a pre-game team meeting — but it also looked like the Patriots never quite know how to use one of their most dynamic pass catchers. The hope is that the addition of new coordinator Bill O’Brien will get him back on track. | Stock: Down

TE Hunter Henry: Henry’s 2022 season was, at times, weird. He was able to establish himself as the team’s tight end one and down the stretch hoarded snaps at the position — all while seemingly trending in the right direction again. However, his season also started in disappointing fashion, especially as a blocker, and his statistics took a step back compared to the previous year. He does have some chemistry with Mac Jones, but the pair needs to keep building on it for Henry’s $15.5 million cap hit to be worth it in 2023. | Stock: Down

LB Matthew Judon: The only Patriot to be voted to the Pro Bowl in both 2021 and 2022, Judon has been a home-run signing for the team so far. One of the team’s best defenders already in his first year in the system, he took another step forward in his second and established himself as one of the most disruptive players in all of football — and a key member of New England’s defensive operation. He was on the right track from Day 1, and continues to be on it through Year 2. | Stock: Up

LB Raekwon McMillan: McMillan was in line to see prominent playing time after arriving in New England as a free agent last offseason, but a torn ACL put his Patriots tenure on hold. One contract extension and success rehabilitation process later, he found his way onto the field. While his 2022 campaign was a bit of a mixed bag, it was a step in the right direction following his first year with the organization. | Stock: Up

CB Jalen Mills: Mills, who signed a four-year deal with the Patriots in 2021, lands on the “stock down” list but through no real fault of his own. The problem was that he missed seven games due to injury, including the final six with a lingering groin issue. When on the field, the 28-year-old was quite solid in his role as a starting outside cornerback, though, so there is some optimism heading into 2023. | Stock: Down

TE Jonnu Smith: Smith has shown that he can be a dynamic player in the New England offense, but the problem is that his opportunities remain limited. After touching the ball 37 times in 2021 and gaining 334 yards with one touchdown, he registered 28 touches for 250 yards with no scores in 2022. What the future holds for the high-prized free agency addition is unclear, but the fact remains that the Patriots have so far not gotten their bang for the buck. With him likely staying put due to his contract structure, the hope is that Bill O’Brien — the mastermind behind New England’s highly-productive 12-personnel sets back in the early 2010s — can finally get the best out of him. | Stock: Down

DT Davon Godchaux: You probably do not hear Davon Godchaux’s name on a regular basis, but that is not actually a bad thing. He is, after all, not asked to be an Aaron Donald-like presence along New England’s interior defensive line, but rather one piece in the 11-player puzzle that is a complementary Patriots defense. Godchaux played that role well in 2021, and he continued doing so in 2022. The team is high on him, as evidenced by his in-training camp contract extension, and rightfully so. | Stock: Up

Several members of the Patriots’ 2021 free agency class are not included in this list after they failed to either make the roster that season or in 2022. Among the latter group is defensive lineman Henry Anderson, who was released before his second season with the team.

2021 trade acquisitions

CB Shaun Wade: When the Patriots acquired Wade via trade from Baltimore in 2021, he was still a rookie. The hope therefore was that he would show some growth in his second year and with some experience in the New England system under his belt. That did not happen, though, despite him having some positive moments in training camp: Wade was an emergency-level player in 2022 and as such played just 18 defensive snaps over three games. His outlook is not necessarily rosy based on his first two years in the NFL. | Stock: Unchanged

One player acquired via trade in 2021 is no longer with the team. Offensive lineman Yasir Durant was waived by the team ahead of last August’s roster cutdown deadline; he has since joined the New Orleans Saints.

Also not listed here is offensive tackle Trent Brown. While the 2022 season was his second since joining the Patriots via trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, he did have some prior experience with the team; he already spent 2018 in New England and as starting left tackle helped the team win a Super Bowl that year.