Hiring Bill O’Brien a ‘great move’ for Patriots and Mac Jones, says Julian Edelman

Mac Jones’ sophomore campaign certainly did not go as planned. While the young quarterback was thrusted into the middle of a bad situation, Jones played poorly himself and regressed from his rookie season.

The poor play came with visible frustration from Jones, who was seen multiple times during games voicing displeasure with the Patriots sideline. His on field outbursts bothered many, including some former Patriots.

After New England’s last second defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, Julian Edelman explained he was tired of Jones’ “antics” and his “little pissy faces.” Appearing last week on the Pardon My Take podcast, Edelman elaborated on his earlier criticism.

“He’s a good kid but you know like, you see people who they really are when (expletive) hitting the fan, and you can’t do that as a quarterback,” he said. “He’s a young guy and his situation that he was in — I’m not saying it was an easy situation especially having like Matty P. calling plays — but, everyone’s watching you when you’re the quarterback and there’s something to be said about that. There’s a standard, there’s rules.

“And don’t come at my saying ‘Oh, well [Tom] Brady did — ‘ Brady had like three Super Bowls when he (expletive) showed up a coach for the first time, or not showed up a coach but got in an argument with someone and showed emotion. You can’t do that. Especially when you’re still trying to learn who you are and then other guys are watching that and if they think that’s OK, like the starting quarterback is doing it, then you’re going to have the guy holding or the 53rd guy on the team, he’s going to think it’s alright.

“So, it’s just not a good look and he learned from it he got better as the year went on. I’m excited to see what he does with Billy O. because they have that built-in relationship back at Alabama and now we’re really going to see.”

New England’s first step this offseason to help resurrect Jones and New England’s offense was to hire Bill O’Brien as the team’s offensive coordinator. Edelman — who played under O’Brien in New England from 2009-11 — was a big fan of the move.

“Super pumped,” he explained. “I think it’s a great move for the Patriots because he understands the standard. He’s been in the situation of being a coach in the organization of the New England Patriots and he’s also been a head coach so now he’s got a different level — he’s not the same Billy O. as when he came from Duke and then he’s working his way up. He’s got head coaching experience and I guarantee Bill [Belichick] is going to use that, he’s going to bounce ideas off of him because he was decently successful as a head coach.”

Without an official offensive coordinator last season, Belichick himself took on a larger role than usual with the offensive unit, which Edelman believed may have resulted in the entire team losing focus on some of the smaller details.

With O’Brien now back in the organization, Edelman expects Belichick to get back to his old ways.

“I think because of the whole situation with the offense this last year, I think that Bill was probably involved in the offense more than he usually is when you have a Josh McDaniels or a Billy O. or someone you can say ‘Alright, he’s got the offense. Yes I’ll overlook the offense but I can really think of about the details of the actual macro of the team.’

“I think that got taken away with his thoughts going into the offense a little and then you lose those little dumb details that you’ve been preaching for years and years and now you’re not saying it as much and now you’re having brain farts and dumb plays on special teams. It just didn’t look good,” Edelman said.