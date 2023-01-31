The New England Patriots-coached team at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas had a rough outing during Monday’s practice, especially on the offensive side of the ball. There were multiple miscues ranging from interceptions to botched snaps.

Head coach-for-the-week Troy Brown acknowledged his team’s struggles during his post-practice press conference.

“You’re going to have days like that,” he said. “It was not very impressive, offensively. I was proud of the defense out there, the way they played, the way they performed, but offensively we have a lot of work to do before Thursday’s game. That wasn’t a good day.”

Brown, who is leading the West team while the Patriots’ senior coaches are serving in supervisory roles, did not go as far as to directly blame the players, though. Instead, he pointed to the elements as a factor in the sloppy operation.

The session, after all, was rainy and comparatively cold — conditions you would usually expect in New England but not necessarily Nevada. For Brown, however, those circumstances and the bad performance on offense presented a teaching opportunity for the draft prospects present at the Shrine Bowl.

“The guys, they practiced pretty well offensively Saturday and Sunday. It’s just [Monday] was an issue,” he said. “I’m trying to explain to them that this is what it’s going to be like in the league: you have to develop some kind of consistency about yourself, your practice habits, and all those things. And also, you have to be able to perform in different types of weather.

“This is maybe rare for Vegas, but this is a normal for us in New England, and in New York, and in Buffalo, and places like that. You’re going to have days like this, and if you can’t play in this weather then it’s going to be tough on you.”

Both the West and the East team, which is being coached by the Atlanta Falcons, will hit the practice fields again on Tuesday. The game between the two sides will take place two days later, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.