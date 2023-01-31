The Denver Broncos have found their new head coach, finalizing a deal to acquire Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver will send first- and second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024, respectively, to Payton’s former club. The Saints, meanwhile, will send a 2024 third-round pick back to the Broncos.

Payton, 59, spent a total of 16 years in New Orleans. During his time as the team’s head coach, he led it to seven division titles, nine playoff berths and its first and only Super Bowl victory. However, he announced his decision to step down last offseason; New Orleans subsequently hired Dennis Allen as its new head coach.

Following his one-year sabbatical, Payton will now return to the sidelines. He will be wearing a different team’s colors, though.

For the Broncos, trading for Payton to make him their head coach is just the latest splash move. The team also already made a blockbuster trade last offseason to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle. Pairing Wilson with fellow 2022 arrival Nathaniel Hackett did not lead to immediate success, though; as a consequence, Hackett was fired as Denver’s head coach following a disappointing 5-12 campaign.

Whether the Payton-Wilson duo will be able to turn the organization’s fortunes around remains to be seen. What we do already know are Denver’s opponents during the first season with the two men at the helm — a group of teams that also includes the New England Patriots.

The Patriots will travel to Colorado at one point in the 2023 regular season. Neither date nor time nor kickoff time have been announced yet; they will become official alongside the rest of the schedule in May.

The matchup between New England’s Bill Belichick and Denver’s Sean Payton projects as a marquee battle between two of the NFL’s best head coaches. Through four meetings, they share a 2-2 record against one another.