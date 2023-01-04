Patriots vs. Bills Wednesday injury report

The Buffalo Bills began preparations for the New England Patriots with meetings and a walkthrough on Wednesday, and with an update on the status of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the organization shared on Twitter. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Hamlin, a 2021 sixth-round draft choice out of the University of Pittsburgh, collapsed on-field after suffering a cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday night’s suspended game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical personnel administered CPR, oxygen and an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to restore his heartbeat before transporting him by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Patriots, in conjunction with the Bills, canceled consecutive days of media availability before also returning to practice.

The AFC East finale remains scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Below is its initial injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)

CB Marcus Jones (concussion)

Bills

No players listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

Bills

CB Taron Johnson (concussion)

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Bills

QB Josh Allen (ankle/right elbow)

TE Dawson Knox (hip)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

LB Matt Milano (knee)

LB Tyrel Dodson (knee)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

S Jordan Poyer (knee)

As of 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, the GoFundMe for Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive has raised north of $6.5 million.