New England Patriots links 1/05/23 - Belichick shepherds team toward Week 18 vs. Bills

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
Bill Belichick
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Jakobi Meyers can’t help but consider life without the Patriots.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Troy Vincent doesn’t rule out postponement of Patriots-Bills game.
  • Andrew Callahan notes that when asked if the Bills have discussed whether they want to play this week, Troy Vincent replied that a Patriots-Bills postponement hasn’t been discussed yet.
  • Jeff Legwold (ESPN) Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney among Hall of Fame finalists.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Bengals-Bills scheduling options, impact on playoff seeding; The game could be declared a no-contest by the commissioner or the NFL could create a Week 19, giving bye weeks to the other 12 teams in the playoffs.
  • Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) What should NFL do about suspended Bills-Bengals game? With no precedent, here are the options, and best path.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) NFL mulling Bills-Bengals options, including not finishing game or pushing schedule into bye week before Super Bowl.
  • Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Bengals will play Week 18 game vs. Ravens at 1 p.m.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Joe Burrow says there were ‘side discussions’ of Bengals not playing vs. Ravens, but nothing as whole team.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Momentum builds for cancellation of Bills-Bengals game.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL says talks have begun on whether to resume Bills-Bengals game.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Troy Vincent reiterates his comments on resumption of Bills-Bengals game.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress.

