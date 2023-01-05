New England Patriots links 1/05/23 - Belichick shepherds team toward Week 18 vs. Bills

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Bills latest Injury Report.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen to Patriots at Bills.
- Patriots announce Kyle Dugger was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
- Belichick Breakdown: Top plays vs. Dolphins. (3.25 min. video)
- Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins. (5 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Damar Hamlin updates, looking to the future for New England. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian writes how Bill Belichick has taken control as only he can during a difficult situation. Belichick will bring the requisite calm to the situation, and impart just the right tone with his players.
- Mike Kadlick reports the Patriots practiced on Wednesday, canceled media availability alongside the Bills.
- Mike Reiss reports that WR DeVante Parker, who has missed the last three games with a concussion, returned to practice for the first time on Wednesday.
- Dakota Randall says if the Patriots and Bills play this Sunday New England could be healthier than it’s been in a long time.
- Phil Perry talks about the Patriots return to practice amid a ‘tough’ week for players.
- CBS Boston reports the Bills are holding a real practice today in anticipation of playing the Patriots.
- Michael Hurley points out that by just about any measure, Rodney Harrison was a Hall of Fame football player. Yet he still can’t quite crack the code of earning enshrinement.
- Alex Barth talks about the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 finalists list leaving off two long-time Patriots.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Rookie watch: Tyquan Thornton redeems himself in Patriots win.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: Week 17 Dolphins vs Patriots.
- Ricky Doyle feels the Patriots’ “squish the fish” AFC Championship Game miracle-win over the Dolphins in the 1985 season shouldn’t be forgotten.
- Mark Daniels highlights Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who revealed what Bills coach Sean McDermott said to him after Damar Hamlin’s injury.
- Hayden Bird explains the meaning behind Robert Kraft’s $18,003 donation to Damar Hamlin’s charity.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper talk about Sunday’s Week 18 matchup with the Bills and more. (31 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Jakobi Meyers can’t help but consider life without the Patriots.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Troy Vincent doesn’t rule out postponement of Patriots-Bills game.
- Andrew Callahan notes that when asked if the Bills have discussed whether they want to play this week, Troy Vincent replied that a Patriots-Bills postponement hasn’t been discussed yet.
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney among Hall of Fame finalists.
- Albert Breer (SI) Bengals-Bills scheduling options, impact on playoff seeding; The game could be declared a no-contest by the commissioner or the NFL could create a Week 19, giving bye weeks to the other 12 teams in the playoffs.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) What should NFL do about suspended Bills-Bengals game? With no precedent, here are the options, and best path.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) NFL mulling Bills-Bengals options, including not finishing game or pushing schedule into bye week before Super Bowl.
- Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Bengals will play Week 18 game vs. Ravens at 1 p.m.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Joe Burrow says there were ‘side discussions’ of Bengals not playing vs. Ravens, but nothing as whole team.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Momentum builds for cancellation of Bills-Bengals game.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL says talks have begun on whether to resume Bills-Bengals game.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Troy Vincent reiterates his comments on resumption of Bills-Bengals game.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress.
